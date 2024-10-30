Home4k Blu-raySeinfeld Episodes Remastered In 4k In 'The Complete Series' on Ultra HD...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Seinfeld Episodes Remastered In 4k In ‘The Complete Series’ on Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Seinfeld- The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Seinfeld: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 24-disc set Buy on Amazon

All episodes of the classic TV show Seinfeld will be released on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in Seinfeld: The Complete Series. The 24-disc set with all 9 seasons and 180 episodes arrives on December 17, 2024 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Seinfeld are presented in 2160p resolution at 1.33:1 (4:3) aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with English subtitles.

Details on bonus material are pending.

Seinfeld: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 24-disc set is list priced $249.99. Buy on Amazon

Seinfeld: The Complete Series will also arrive in a new 2k Blu-ray box set concurently with the 4k set. The edition is list priced $149.99. Buy on Amazon

Seinfield has been streaming in 4k on Netflix since 2021. However, the episodes are presented in 16 x 9 aspect ratio, therefore losing some of the height format of the original picture. In 16 x 9 though, there is a slight gain in width that was not previously available in 4:3.

Seinfeld- The Complete Series Blu-ray
Seinfeld: The Complete Series 2k Blu-ray 24-disc box set Buy on Amazon

Description: Emmy Award-winning SEINFELD is one of the most popular shows of all time. Mining his rich comedic resources, Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the ’90s. Along with a refreshing cast and top-notch writing, this series quickly revealed itself to be a beloved comedic classic.

Correction: The article previously mentioned Seinfeld streaming on Netflix in 2019, but that is when it was announced. The show didn’t premiere on Netflix until 2021.

Previous article
Joker: Folie à Deux Released In Digital Including 4k w/Dolby Vision & Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Joker- Folie à Deux digital poster 1000px

Joker: Folie à Deux Released In Digital Including 4k w/Dolby Vision...

HD Report - 0
Kill Bill Vol 1 movie still 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 Are Finally Releasing In...

Jeff Chabot - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-oct-29-2024

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases On Tues. Oct. 29

HD Report - 0