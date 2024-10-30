Seinfeld Episodes Remastered In 4k In ‘The Complete Series’ on Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Seinfeld: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 24-disc set Buy on Amazon

All episodes of the classic TV show Seinfeld will be released on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in Seinfeld: The Complete Series. The 24-disc set with all 9 seasons and 180 episodes arrives on December 17, 2024 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Seinfeld are presented in 2160p resolution at 1.33:1 (4:3) aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with English subtitles.

Details on bonus material are pending.

Seinfeld: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 24-disc set is list priced $249.99.

Seinfeld: The Complete Series will also arrive in a new 2k Blu-ray box set concurently with the 4k set. The edition is list priced $149.99. Buy on Amazon

Seinfield has been streaming in 4k on Netflix since 2021. However, the episodes are presented in 16 x 9 aspect ratio, therefore losing some of the height format of the original picture. In 16 x 9 though, there is a slight gain in width that was not previously available in 4:3.

Seinfeld: The Complete Series 2k Blu-ray 24-disc box set

Description: Emmy Award-winning SEINFELD is one of the most popular shows of all time. Mining his rich comedic resources, Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the ’90s. Along with a refreshing cast and top-notch writing, this series quickly revealed itself to be a beloved comedic classic.

Correction: The article previously mentioned Seinfeld streaming on Netflix in 2019, but that is when it was announced. The show didn’t premiere on Netflix until 2021.