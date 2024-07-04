The Best 4K Blu-rays in 2024, So Far

We’re halfway through 2024 and just like we have done every year since 2016 we rank the best 4K Blu-rays from January through June. When we do our end of the year rankings it usually happens that at least some of the first half releases end up in the Top 10, but breaking the year in half makes the process more manageable.

There were roughly 250 new 4K Blu-ray releases so far this year, minus a couple dozen retailer exclusives. (We’re no longer counting re-releases of Best Buy exclusives from Walmart unless there is a new feature or spec change). In any case, they were plenty of 4K Blu-rays to look at, so narrowing the count down to about 10 isn’t always easy.

We should let you know we rank 4K Blu-ray quality by the following criteria: Movie Quality, Video Quality, Audio Quality, Bonus Features, and that “WOW” factor that is hard to put into words. Without further explanation, here are our top picks from January through June, 2024.

Dune: Part Two (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

1. Dune: Part Two (2024)

You had to know this would be in our Top 10 list, didn’t you? Dune: Part Two (released May 14, 2024) is yet another reference quality film on disc from Director Denis Villeneuve that earns perfect scores in all categories. The visuals are spectacular in this epic tale based on the novel “Dune” by Frank Herbert. The earthy palette is loaded with texture and the color depth excels in Dolby Vision HDR on supporting screens, with sharpness that holds up on 100-inch plus screens. But the high image quality was expected after the presentation of Dune (2021) on 4k Blu-ray. What really impressed was the quality of the Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The wide dynamic range of frequencies from low to high fill the sound space like no other movie, not even its prequel. It’s reference quality all the way, and an achievement in sound that showcases the genius of Hans Zimmer. Highly Recommended Read Review

2. The Abyss (1989)

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

James Cameron’s The Abyss never made it to HD Blu-ray, so making any type of comparison to HD (1080p) Blu-ray is impossible. Nevertheless, the 4k presentation on Blu-ray (released March 12, 2024) is a huge improvement from the SD versions on DVD. The Abyss on 4k Blu-ray looks phenomenal, with sharpness never before available for this classic sci-fi. The color depth is improved with Dolby Vision and color grading vastly improved from the 8-bit/SDR color that seemed decent a long time ago, but now pales by comparison. The sound also went through a huge upgrade with remix in Atmos that accentuates the story and adds immersive audio qualities in home presentations. Highly Recommended Read Review

3. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released on 4k Blu-ray on June 11, 2024 (also available in the Godzilla | Kong “Monsterverse” 5-Film Collection) is a juggernaut in on the big screen and in home theaters. The film presents incredible sharpness in 2160p (4k) video, heightened with a deep color palette that’s just candy for the eyes. The soundtrack, offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1, will shake your home theater with an onslaught of subwoofer action when the “monsters” appear on screen. The sound effects travel through rear and overhead speakers, putting viewers in an immersive audio space that intensifies the storyline. Highly Recommended

4. Aliens (1986)

Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

We already had Aliens in very high quality on HD Blu-ray, and with natural film grain left intact. But Aliens in 4k (released Mar. 12, (2024) raises the bar in terms of sharpness and detail, albeit with some heavy processing that removes much of the original film grain. However, there is some gain in color depth that’s not possible on the previous Blu-ray editions. Regardless your opinion on the “upgraded” video, the Dolby Atmos remix is reason enough to get this film on 4k Blu-ray. Aliens takes on a new audio experience with the possibilities of height locations in a 3-dimensional space. Finally, this 3-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition from 20th Century Studios also includes an entire Blu-ray devoted to bonus material! Read Review

5. Crimson Peak (2015)

Crimson Peak (2015) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video’s 4k Blu-ray edition of Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak (2015) is a gorgeous example of how physical media can be made collectible. This limited-press edition (released May 28, 2024) comes with art cards, an 80-page hard-bound book, and a fold-out mini-poster, all in packaging designed by Crimson Peak concept artist Guy Davis. But forget about the design, the image quality is fantastic in 4k. This gothic drama has never looked so good! The HDR video expands the color depth so even the darkest areas reveal details not evident in the previous Blu-ray release. The DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1soundtrack returns from previous Blu-ray editions, with excellent surround placement and discreet subwoofer effects. This is a great 4k disc to add to your collection.

6. American Hustle (2013)

American Hustle (2013) 10th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Released by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, American Hustle celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a 4k upgrade in a Limited Edition SteelBook released on May 21, 2024. Digitally transferred from 35mm, 16mm, and 8mm film, American Hustle has a wonderful cinematic quality on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR. The night scenes in particular render excellent contrast without losing detail in the shadow areas. The color grading is quite nice in this HDR rendering, providing a subtle yet effective use of an earthy color palette to tell this Oscar-nominated story. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack is a good upgrade from the DTS-HD 5.1 channel mix found in previous Blu-rays, and is really pronounced when recorded music hits all discreet channels. Read Review

7. Andor: The Complete First Season

Andor: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

If we had to pick one of the Disney+ Original Series released on 4k Blu-ray it would be Andor: The Complete First Season. The series, along with Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Moon Knight, was packaged in a 4k Limited Edition with art cards in a SteelBook case. Andor was mastered in native digital 4k, so as you would expect the 4k Blu-rays translate what was originally meant for streaming, but with a higher bitrate. The color in HDR10 is beautiful off the disc, with wide contrast and lossless detail in the highlight and shadow areas. Gradients, which often break apart in streaming, are seamless. The Atmos audio packs a punch when the moment calls for it. Surround sound, used sparingly, enables height, rear, and side speakers effectively. For Star Wars fans and physical media collectors, Andor: The Complete First Season (released April 30, 2024) is our recommended title from the bunch.

9. The Conan Chronicles: Conan the Barbarian & Conan the Destroyer

Conan the Barbarian 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video’s remastering of these two 80s action films is one reason to keep physical media alive. The two movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger are available in several editions, both as single-movie releases and in a 2-movie combo titled The Conan Chronicles. All of these packaged media editions have been thoughtfully designed, with extras such as photobooks, film cards, and mini-posters. As far as presentation, the Conan movies have never looked so good on disc. The video in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR enables colors never before available in home theater applications. The shadow areas can look a bit crushed at times, or expanded with detriment to the contrast, but overall provide a worthy upgrade. The single-movie editions arrived in January, while The Conan Chronicles dropped a month later in February, 2024.

10. The Departed (2006)

The Departed (2006) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

One of Martin Scorsese’s most impactful dramas arrived on 4k Blu-ray for the first time on April 23, 2024 in a standard plastic edition and Limited Edition SteelBook. Easily scoring a 5/5 in movie quality, The Departed video quality retains a cinematic look that does not disappoint on home theater screens. The HDR video offers excellent skin tones that improve from previous Blu-rays color. The video is upscaled to 2160p (4k), as the DI was mastered in 2k from scans of the 35mm film. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, not an improvement from previous Blu-rays but does hold its own with crisp dialogue and an excellent balance of various sources.

Honorable Mentions

Ocean’s Trilogy – Warner Bros.

Paprika “Papurika” (2006) – Sony Pictures

Trainspotting (1996) – The Criterion Collection

The Ring Collection – Scream Studios

Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4

Editor’s Note: We wish we could have included Godzilla Minus One or Godzilla Minus Color in this list, but the 2023 film has yet to be released on 4k Blu-ray in the US.