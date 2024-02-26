Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean Trilogy Releasing In 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Editions

Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean Trilogy” will be released in these 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Editions from Warner Bros. Home Video. The single movies are each packaged in single-disc editions with the movie on 4k Blu-ray Disc along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The special physical media editions feature unique artwork in playing card style on the front and back of the case, along with still photos from the movies on the inside spread.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, the movies are presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The soundtracks have been upgraded to Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

This is the first time “Ocean Trilogy” films from Steven Soderbergh have been made available on 4k Blu-ray in the US, although, the franchise title Ocean’s 8 (2018) was previously released on 4k Blu-ray.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon

