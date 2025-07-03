The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Unrated & Theatrical) Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Buy on Amazon

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment arrive on August 12, 2025, celebrating the film’s 20th Anniversary.

Each edition also includes the Unrated version along with the Theatrical version of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital via a redeemable code.

Along with legacy bonus features, the 4k editions include a 20th Anniversary Discussion with Judd Apatow, Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Jane Lynch, Kat Dennings, and Gerry Bednob.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital editions are priced $29.98 (standard) and $34.98 (Limited Edition SteelBook). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon