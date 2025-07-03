Home4k Blu-rayThe 40-Year-Old Virgin (Unrated & Theatrical) Has Been Remastered In 4k With...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Unrated & Theatrical) Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The 40-Year-Old Virgin Unrated & Theatrical 4k UHD SteelBook
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Buy on Amazon

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment arrive on August 12, 2025, celebrating the film’s 20th Anniversary.

Each edition also includes the Unrated version along with the Theatrical version of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital via a redeemable code.

Along with legacy bonus features, the 4k editions include a 20th Anniversary Discussion with Judd Apatow, Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Jane Lynch, Kat Dennings, and Gerry Bednob.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital editions are priced $29.98 (standard) and $34.98 (Limited Edition SteelBook). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin Unrated & Theatrical 4k UHD
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon
The 40-Year-Old Virgin Unrated & Theatrical 4k UHD
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon

Previous article
Early Prime Deal: Save Up To 50% On Fire HD Tablets
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Fire HD 10 Tablet

Early Prime Deal: Save Up To 50% On Fire HD Tablets

HD Report - 0
Knight Rider- The Complete Series 4k UHD

Knight Rider: The Complete Series Has Been Remastered In 4k Ultra...

HD Report - 0
The Odyssey poster

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Teaser Trailer Leaked On Social Media

contributor - 0