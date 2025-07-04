HomeHardware4k TVBest Buy July 4th Weekend Sale On Big Screen 4k HDR TVs
Best Buy July 4th Weekend Sale On Big Screen 4k HDR TVs

July 4th weekend is often the best time to pick up a big screen TV from Best Buy. This year the retailer has several models with huge discounts off the list price, or what they may call “Comparable Value” price. The sale on most of these items ends on Sunday, July 6. Let’s take a look some of the best deals in town which we’ve organized by high to low price. By the way, Best Buy offers free shipping or pickup from most locations.

Sony – 77″ Class BRAVIA 8 OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2024) Sale: $2,499 | Save $700

Sony - 77 Class BRAVIA 8 OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV 2024
Sony – 77 Class BRAVIA 8 OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV 2024 Purchase at Best Buy

LG – 77″ Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2024) Sale: $1,999 | Save $500

LG - 77 Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV 2024
LG – 77 Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV 2024 Purchase at Best Buy

Samsung – 75” Class QN85D Series NEO QLED 4K Mini LED Smart Tizen TV (2024) Sale: $1,299 | Save $600

Samsung - 75” Class QN85D Series NEO QLED 4K Mini LED Smart Tizen TV (2024)
Samsung – 75” Class QN85D Series NEO QLED 4K Mini LED Smart Tizen TV (2024) Purchase at Best Buy

Sony – 75″ Class BRAVIA XR X90L LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2023) Sale: $1,199 | Save $500

Sony 75″ Class BRAVIA XR X90L LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2023) Purchase at Best Buy

TCL – 75″ Class Q7 Series QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Google TV (2023) Sale: $599 | Save $500

TCL - 75" Class Q7 Series QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Google TV (2023)
TCL – 75″ Class Q7 Series QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Google TV (2023) Purchase at Best Buy

Toshiba – 75″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Sale: $399 | Save $250

Toshiba - 75" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Toshiba – 75″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Purchase at Best Buy

