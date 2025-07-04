Best Buy July 4th Weekend Sale On Big Screen 4k HDR TVs

July 4th weekend is often the best time to pick up a big screen TV from Best Buy. This year the retailer has several models with huge discounts off the list price, or what they may call “Comparable Value” price. The sale on most of these items ends on Sunday, July 6. Let’s take a look some of the best deals in town which we’ve organized by high to low price. By the way, Best Buy offers free shipping or pickup from most locations.

Sony – 77″ Class BRAVIA 8 OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2024) Sale: $2,499 | Save $700

LG – 77″ Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2024) Sale: $1,999 | Save $500

Samsung – 75” Class QN85D Series NEO QLED 4K Mini LED Smart Tizen TV (2024) Sale: $1,299 | Save $600

Sony – 75″ Class BRAVIA XR X90L LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2023) Sale: $1,199 | Save $500

TCL – 75″ Class Q7 Series QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Google TV (2023) Sale: $599 | Save $500

Toshiba – 75″ Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Sale: $399 | Save $250

