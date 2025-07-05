HomeHardware4k TVEarly Prime Day Deals On Big Screen 4k TVs With HDR &...
Early Prime Day Deals On Big Screen 4k TVs With HDR & Dolby Atmos

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale event of the year when you can find great prices on electronics such as big screen 4k TVs. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals on brands such as Sony, Samsung, Amazon Fire TV we’ve found during the Early Prime Day sales leading up to July 8, 2025. We’ve organized the following models priced high to low.

Samsung 83″ OLED 4K S90D Series HDR+ Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos (2024) Price: $2,997 | Save 21%

Samsung 83 Class OLED 4K S90D Series HDR+ Smart TV Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Smart 4k TV
Samsung 83″ OLED 4K S90D Series HDR10+ Dolby Atmos Smart 4k TV (2024 model) Buy on Amazon

LG 77″ OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series Smart TV Dolby Atmos Dolby Vision, HDR10 (2025) Price: $2,746 | Save 26%

LG 77-Inch Class OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series Smart TV Dolby Atmos Dolby Vision HDR10 Smart 4k TV
LG 77-Inch Class OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series Dolby Atmos Dolby Vision HDR10 Smart 4k TV Buy on Amazon

Samsung 77″ OLED 4K S90D Series HDR+ Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos (2024) Price: $1,777 | Save 29%

Samsung 77 Class OLED 4K S90D Series HDR+ Smart TV Dolby Atmos
Samsung 77″ OLED 4K S90D Series HDR+ Smart TV Dolby Atmos (2024 modefl) Buy on Amazon

Sony 75″ 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV with Google TV, Dolby Vision HDR (2024) $898 | Save 18%

Sony 75 Class 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV Google TV Dolby Vision HDR PS5
Sony 75′ 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV Google TV Dolby Vision HDR PS5 Buy on Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV | Price: $569 | Save 48%

Amazon 75″ Fire TV Omni QLED Dolby Vision/HDR10+ 4K UHD Smart TV Buy on Amazon

Check out our Deals page for savings on TVs, streaming media players, 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Discs, and more.

Best Buy July 4th Weekend Sale On Big Screen 4k HDR TVs
HD Report
HD Report
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology.

