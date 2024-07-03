90s Disaster Film ‘Twister’ Has Been Upgraded To 4K With Dolby Atmos [Updated]

Twister (1996) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

What is often referred to as the the first DVD release in the US, Warner Bros. 90s disaster film Twister (1996) has finally been upgraded to 4k. The film arrives this year in 4k Blu-ray combo editions with a Digital Copy from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on July 9, 2024.

Twister will be availabe in two different 4k editions. One, a Limited Edition SteelBook with unique artwork on the front and back and an image from the film on the inside spread. The second, a standard plastic case edition with an image from the film (complete with flying cow) on the cover.

On 4k Blu-ray, Twister is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

As well as legacy bonus features, the 4k physical media editions of Twister also include a new featurette titled “The Legacy of Twister – Taken by the Wind” where Director Jan de Bont discusses the film.

Twister on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy is priced $26.98 (List: $33.99), 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with Digital Copy is priced $33.75 (List: $41.01) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Logline: Two storm chasers on the brink of divorce must work together to create an advanced weather alert system by putting themselves in the cross-hairs of extremely violent tornadoes.

Description: Directed by Jan de Bont, this 1996 edge-of-your-seat thriller sweeps Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton into the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever depicted on film. An estranged couple, Dr. Jo Harding (Hunt) and Bill Harding (Paxton), reunites to deploy “Dorothy,” a cutting-edge tornado research device, in a race against nature. This high-stakes adventure blends breathtaking visuals with a tale of reunion and resilience to create a cinematic experience not to be missed.

Article updated. Original publish date April 30, 2024.