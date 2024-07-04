Deal Alert: Amazon Fire HD 10.1″ Tablet Is Only $74.99 (Save 46%)

Here’s a great deal on the Amazon Fire HD 10.1″ tablet! The 32GB model (ad-supported lockscreen) is only $74.99 right now for Prime customers at Amazon. That’s a 46% savings off the list price of $139.99!

The tablet features a 13-hour battery, Octa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB RAM, a 10.1″ 1080p (Full HD) display with over 2 million pixels (224 ppi), 5 MP front-facing camera, and support for the Amazon Stylus Pen.

Amazon is also selling the 64GB model with ad-supported lockscreen for just $10 more at $84.99 (List: $179.99). Jump over to Amazon to grab the Fire HD 10 tablet at this low price.