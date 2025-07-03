The Conjuring Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Digital In This Limited Edition SteelBook

The Conjuring (2013) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Conjuring (2013) is releasing in a Limited Edition Steelbook anticipating the premiere of The Conjuring: Last Rites on Sept. 5, 2025.

The single-disc editions with a Digital Copy (a standard edition is also expected) mark the first time the film has been made available in 4k Ultra HD on disc. The digital copy must be redeemed by Sept. 30, 2027.

Special features include Scariest of Them All, Reflections on The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Face-to-Face with Fear, A Life in Demonology, and Scaring the “@$*%” Out of You.

The Conjuring (2013) on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging is list priced $45.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Conjuring (2013) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Description: The Conjuring tells the horrifying true story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, world-renowned paranormal investigators, who were called to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in a secluded farmhouse. Forced to confront a powerful demonic entity, the Warrens find themselves caught in the most terrifying case of their lives.