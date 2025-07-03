Home4k Blu-rayThe Conjuring Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Digital In This Limited Edition SteelBook
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

The Conjuring Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Digital In This Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Conjuring (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook
The Conjuring (2013) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Conjuring (2013) is releasing in a Limited Edition Steelbook anticipating the premiere of The Conjuring: Last Rites on Sept. 5, 2025.

The single-disc editions with a Digital Copy (a standard edition is also expected) mark the first time the film has been made available in 4k Ultra HD on disc. The digital copy must be redeemed by Sept. 30, 2027.

Special features include Scariest of Them All, Reflections on The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Face-to-Face with Fear, A Life in Demonology, and Scaring the “@$*%” Out of You.

The Conjuring (2013) on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging is list priced $45.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Conjuring (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook
The Conjuring (2013) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Description: The Conjuring tells the horrifying true story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, world-renowned paranormal investigators, who were called to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in a secluded farmhouse. Forced to confront a powerful demonic entity, the Warrens find themselves caught in the most terrifying case of their lives.

Previous article
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Unrated & Theatrical) Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The 40-Year-Old Virgin Unrated & Theatrical 4k UHD SteelBook

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Unrated & Theatrical) Has Been Remastered In 4k...

HD Report - 0
Fire HD 10 Tablet

Early Prime Deal: Save Up To 50% On Fire HD Tablets

HD Report - 0
Knight Rider- The Complete Series 4k UHD

Knight Rider: The Complete Series Has Been Remastered In 4k Ultra...

HD Report - 0