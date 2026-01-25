Michael Mann’s Blackhat (2 Cuts) Is Releasing In A Special Edition 4k Blu-ray

Blackhat (2015) 4k 2 cuts (standard edition) Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video is re-releasing Michael Mann’s Blackhat (2015) on 4k Blu-ray, this time in a single-disc edition with both the US and international versions of the film.

Blackhat is presented in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR on both the Theatrical and International versions of the movie along with the original lossless 5.1 audio track. Read Review

Bonus features include audio commentary, video interviews with cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh and production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas, behind-the-scenes featurettes, image gallery, and reversible case sleeve.

Blackhat Special Edition is priced $32.47 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

Features

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both the US and international versions of the film

Original lossless 5.1 audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by critics Bryan Reesman and Max Evry

Firewall, a video interview with cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh

Zero Day Threat, a video interview with production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas

The Cyber Threat, On Location Around the World and Creating Reality – three archival behind-the-scenes featurettes on the making of the film

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller

If you’re interested in the rarely seen Director’s Cut of Blackhat, the version was presented on 1080p Blu-ray in the previously released Limited Edition also from Arrow Video.

Description: Michael Mann (Thief, Collateral), the acclaimed auteur celebrated for his action panache and commitment to cinematic realism, turns his hand to depicting the high-stakes world of global cybercrime in Blackhat, a contemporary, ripped-from-the-headlines twist on the espionage thriller.