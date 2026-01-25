Home4k Blu-rayMichael Mann's Blackhat (2 Cuts) Is Releasing In A Special Edition 4k...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Michael Mann’s Blackhat (2 Cuts) Is Releasing In A Special Edition 4k Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Blackhat 4k Standard Edition Arrow
Blackhat (2015) 4k 2 cuts (standard edition) Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video is re-releasing Michael Mann’s Blackhat (2015) on 4k Blu-ray, this time in a single-disc edition with both the US and international versions of the film.

Blackhat is presented in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR on both the Theatrical and International versions of the movie along with the original lossless 5.1 audio track. Read Review

Bonus features include audio commentary, video interviews with cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh and production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas, behind-the-scenes featurettes, image gallery, and reversible case sleeve.

Blackhat Special Edition is priced $32.47 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

Features

  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both the US and international versions of the film
  • Original lossless 5.1 audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Audio commentary by critics Bryan Reesman and Max Evry
  • Firewall, a video interview with cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh
  • Zero Day Threat, a video interview with production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas
  • The Cyber Threat, On Location Around the World and Creating Reality – three archival behind-the-scenes featurettes on the making of the film
  • Image gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller

If you’re interested in the rarely seen Director’s Cut of Blackhat, the version was presented on 1080p Blu-ray in the previously released Limited Edition also from Arrow Video.

Description: Michael Mann (ThiefCollateral), the acclaimed auteur celebrated for his action panache and commitment to cinematic realism, turns his hand to depicting the high-stakes world of global cybercrime in Blackhat, a contemporary, ripped-from-the-headlines twist on the espionage thriller.

Previous article
Arcane: League of Legends, Kiss of the Spider Woman & More 4k Blu-ray Releases In January, 2026 [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
One Battle After Another poster

Arcane: League of Legends, Kiss of the Spider Woman & More...

HD Report - 0
Return to Silent Hill 4k SteelBook exterior

Return to Silent Hill Is Up For Pre-order On Disc &...

HD Report - 0
IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season 4k UHD

IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season Is Up For Pre-order...

HD Report - 0