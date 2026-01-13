Home4k Blu-rayThe Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection Is 63% Off!
The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection Is 63% Off!

The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection is on sale for only $41.99 on Amazon. That’s a 63% discount off the typical price of $113.99!

The 8-disc, 4-movie collection includes The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray the films are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range color at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, and Spanish.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal on The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection while the sale lasts.

