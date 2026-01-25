Arcane: League of Legends, Kiss of the Spider Woman & More 4k Blu-ray Releases In January, 2026 [Updated]

Here’s an updated list of the upcoming 4k Blu-ray releases in January, 2026, from studios and distributers including Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Paramount, Kino Lorber, Lionsgate, Arrow Video, Shout! Studios, The Criterion Collection, Severin, Vinegar Syndrome, and more. See the links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers. Thank you! Your purchases from links help keep this website running!

4k Blu-ray Releases, January, 2026

Jan. 6, 2026

Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon

4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon Dead Man (1995) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital combo Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital combo Amazon The Smashing Machine (2025) 4k UHD A24 Amazon

4k UHD A24 Amazon Under Siege (1992) Arrow Video Amazon

Arrow Video Amazon See more 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases available this week on Amazon.

Jan. 13, 2026

Evil Dead Rise (2023) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Buy on Amazon

Jan. 20, 2026

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon

Jan. 26, 2026

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK HOT!

Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK HOT!

Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK HOT!

Jan. 27, 2026

Arcane: League of Legends – Season One (2021) 4k UHDx3/BDx1 Buy on Amazon

A Candle for the Devil (1973) Limited Edition Vinegar Syndrome Amazon

Limited Edition Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Arcane: League of Legends – Season One (2021) 4k UHDx3/BDx1 Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHDx3/BDx1 Shout! Amazon Birth (2004) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Blackhat (2015) standard edition Arrow Amazon

standard edition Arrow Amazon Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (1973) Limited Edition 6,000 copies Vinegar Syndrome pending

Hide And Go Shriek (1988) 2 cuts Limited Edition Terror Vision pending

House Party (1990) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon House on the Edge of the Park (1980) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon King of the Gypsies (1978) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Marry Me (2022) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Married to the Mob (1988) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe pending

Once a Thief (1991) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Patchwork (2015) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Terror Vision pending

Project A-ko (1986-1989) 4k UHD Discotek Amazon

4k UHD Discotek Amazon Rolling Stones: Let’s Spend the Night Together (1982) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Dam Busters (1955) Film Movement Amazon

Film Movement Amazon The Mechanic (1972) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (1987) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon

Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The Great Silence (1968) Limited Edition Vinegar Syndrome pending

The Stendhal Syndrome (1996) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Timecrimes (2007) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Troll 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Wild Beasts (1984) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon World War Z (2013) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon

Jan. 31, 2206