Arcane: League of Legends, Kiss of the Spider Woman & More 4k Blu-ray Releases In January, 2026 [Updated]

Here's an updated list of the upcoming 4k Blu-ray releases in January, 2026, from studios and distributers including Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Paramount, Kino Lorber, Lionsgate, Arrow Video, Shout! Studios, The Criterion Collection, Severin, Vinegar Syndrome, and more.
4k Blu-ray Releases, January, 2026
Jan. 6, 2026
- Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon
- Dead Man (1995) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!
- Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital combo Amazon HOT!
- The Smashing Machine (2025) 4k UHD A24 Amazon
- Under Siege (1992) Arrow Video Amazon
Jan. 13, 2026
- 1408 (2007) – 2 Cuts 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon Exclusive
- A Shot in the Dark (1964) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Babe (1995) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Babe: Pig in the City (1998) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Bringing Out the Dead (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon
- Cabin Fever (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Limited
- Dante’s Peak (1997) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Demon Slayer (2020) 4k UHD/BD Aniplex Crunchroll Exclusive
- Evil Dead Rise (2023) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon HOT!
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- The Pink Panther (1963) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Thunderheart (1993) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon
- Yi Yi (2000) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Amazon
Jan. 20, 2026
- Altered (2025) 4k UHD Well Go USA Amazon
- Captain Blood (1935) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Cruising (1980) 4k UHD/BD Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon
- Death on the Nile (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Diva (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) 4k SteelBook Amazon
- End of Watch (2012) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon
- Evil Under the Sun (1982) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Keeper (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon
- Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains (1982) 4k UHD/BD Fun City Amazon
- One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon HOT!
- One Battle After Another (2025) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. 3/3/26 Amazon SOLD OUT
- Roofman (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon HOT!
- Screamboat (2025) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon
- Shine (1996) 4k UHD/BDx2 MPI Amazon NEW
- Snakes on a Plane (2006) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Cent. Amazon
- The Dead (1987) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon
- The Mirror Crack’d (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Torso (1973) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $29.99 Amazon HOT!
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $37.96 Walmart Exclusive SOLD OUT
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook £29.16 Amazon UK
- Wicked 2-Film Collection 4k UHD/Digital Amazon HOT!
Jan. 26, 2026
- The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK HOT!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK HOT!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK HOT!
Jan. 27, 2026
- A Candle for the Devil (1973) Limited Edition Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Arcane: League of Legends – Season One (2021) 4k UHDx3/BDx1 Shout! Amazon NEW
- Birth (2004) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Blackhat (2015) standard edition Arrow Amazon
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (1973) Limited Edition 6,000 copies Vinegar Syndrome pending
- Hide And Go Shriek (1988) 2 cuts Limited Edition Terror Vision pending
- House Party (1990) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- House on the Edge of the Park (1980) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon
- King of the Gypsies (1978) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon
- Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Marry Me (2022) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- Married to the Mob (1988) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe pending
- Once a Thief (1991) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Patchwork (2015) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Terror Vision pending
- Project A-ko (1986-1989) 4k UHD Discotek Amazon
- Rolling Stones: Let’s Spend the Night Together (1982) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Dam Busters (1955) Film Movement Amazon
- The Mechanic (1972) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (1987) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- The Great Silence (1968) Limited Edition Vinegar Syndrome pending
- The Stendhal Syndrome (1996) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Timecrimes (2007) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Troll 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Wild Beasts (1984) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW
- World War Z (2013) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon
Jan. 31, 2206
- Donny Darko (2001) 4k UHD/BD Mediabook Arrow Video pending