Deal Alert: Dragon Ball Super Complete Series SteelBook Collection 50% Off



Dragon Ball Super- The Complete Series – Limited Edition Steelbook Gift Set Buy on Amazon

Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series is on sale for only $99.99 right now on Amazon. That’s a 33% savings off the previous price and an even bigger 50% discount off the original list price of $199.99!

The 20-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Gift Set from Crunchyroll includes 10 separate Blu-ray cases housed in a protective case containing each part from the 10-part series. Bonus features include Textless opening songs, featurettes, interviews, Q&As, and more. See each disc’s content below.

Bonus Content:

Disc 2 – Dragon Ball Super: Part One:

Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi

Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat

Textless Opening Song

Textless Closing Song 1

Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 4 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Two:

Watching Dragon Ball Super: with Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair

Textless Opening Song

Textless Opening Song Frieza Ver.

Textless Closing Song 1

Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 6 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Three:

Anime Expo 2017: Interview with Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas

Textless Opening Song

Textless Opening Song Frieza Ver.

Textless Opening Song 6th Universe Ver.

Textless Closing Song 1

Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 8 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Four:

Dragon Ball Super: An Interview with Sean Schemmel

Textless Opening Song 6th Universe Ver.

Textless Opening Song Future Trunks Ver.

Textless Closing Song 1

Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 10 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Five:

Coffee Break with Mai and Trunks

Textless Opening Song Future Trunks Ver.

Textless Closing Song 1

Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 12 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Six:

Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Sonny Strait

Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Matthew Mercer

Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Kyle Hebert

Textless Opening Song 1

Textless Opening Song 2

Textless Opening Song 3

Textless Closing Song 1

Textless Closing Song 2

Textless Closing Song 3

Disc 14 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Seven:

Dragon Ball Super: Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter

Textless Opening Song

Textless Closing Song 1

Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 16 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Eight:

Dragon Ball Super: Two Humans and an Android

Textless Opening Song 1

Textless Opening Song 2

Textless Closing Song 1

Textless Closing Song 2



Disc 18 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Nine:

Dragon Ball Super: Twitter Q&A with Sarah Wiedenheft and Dawn Bennett

Textless Opening Song

Textless Closing Song

Disc 20 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Ten:

Dragon Ball Super: Interview with Patrick Seitz and Kyle Hebert

Textless Opening Song

Textless Closing Song