Home4k Blu-rayIT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season Is Up For Pre-order On...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season Is Up For Pre-order On 4k & HD Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season 4k UHD
IT: Welcome to Derry – The Complete First Season 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

IT: Welcome to Derry – The Complete First Season is up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc. The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment arrive on May 5, 2026.

The first season consists of eight episodes that premiered on HBO and HBO Max.

IT: Welcome to Derry – The Complete First Season is priced $34.95 (Blu-ray), $39.95 (4k Blu-ray) and $42.99 (4k SteelBook). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season 4k UHD SteelBook
IT: Welcome to Derry – The Complete First Season 4k UHD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season Blu-ray
IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Summary: In 1962, a couple with their son move to Derry, Maine just as a young boy disappears. With their arrival, very bad things begin to happen in the town.

Previous article
How To Watch The 2026 Best Picture Oscar-nominated Movies
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Bugonia (2025) frame grab

How To Watch The 2026 Best Picture Oscar-nominated Movies

HD Report - 0
Hamnet 4k UHD UK import flat

Hamnet Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Ultra & HD Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
James Bond movies on Netflix

The Entire James Bond Catalog Is Now Streaming On Netflix (in...

HD Report - 0