IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season Is Up For Pre-order On 4k & HD Blu-ray

IT: Welcome to Derry – The Complete First Season is up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc. The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment arrive on May 5, 2026.

The first season consists of eight episodes that premiered on HBO and HBO Max.

IT: Welcome to Derry – The Complete First Season is priced $34.95 (Blu-ray), $39.95 (4k Blu-ray) and $42.99 (4k SteelBook).

Summary: In 1962, a couple with their son move to Derry, Maine just as a young boy disappears. With their arrival, very bad things begin to happen in the town.