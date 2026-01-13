New Streaming Digital Movie Releases, Jan. 13, 2026

Here’s what’s new this week in digital releases for rent or purchase! Digital movies can streamed or downloaded (via apps on mobile phones and tablets) for viewing offline. See more movies and TV shows on our digital release page.

Song Sung Blue

Summary: Lightning and Thunder, a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act, experience soaring success and devastating heartbreak in their musical journey together. Details | Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Rental Family

Summary: An American actor in Tokyo struggling to find purpose lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese “rental family” agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers. He rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the beauty of human connection. Buy/Rent on Prime Video.

Dust Bunny

Summary: An eight-year-old girl asks her scheming neighbor for help in killing the monster under her bed that she thinks ate her family. Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Rebuilding

Summary: After wildfires take his ranch, a cowboy named Dusty winds up in a FEMA camp. He finds community with others who lost homes, while reconnecting with his daughter and ex-wife. Buy/Rent on Prime Video

