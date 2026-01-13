HomeDigital HDNew Streaming Digital Movie Releases, Jan. 13, 2026
Digital HDDigital UHDNews

New Streaming Digital Movie Releases, Jan. 13, 2026

HD Report
By HD Report
0

Here’s what’s new this week in digital releases for rent or purchase! Digital movies can streamed or downloaded (via apps on mobile phones and tablets) for viewing offline. See more movies and TV shows on our digital release page.

Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue digital poster

Summary: Lightning and Thunder, a Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act, experience soaring success and devastating heartbreak in their musical journey together. Details | Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Rental Family

Rental Family digital poster

Summary: An American actor in Tokyo struggling to find purpose lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese “rental family” agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers. He rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the beauty of human connection. Buy/Rent on Prime Video.

Dust Bunny

Dust Bunny digital poster

Summary: An eight-year-old girl asks her scheming neighbor for help in killing the monster under her bed that she thinks ate her family. Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Rebuilding

Rebuilding digital poster

Summary: After wildfires take his ranch, a cowboy named Dusty winds up in a FEMA camp. He finds community with others who lost homes, while reconnecting with his daughter and ex-wife. Buy/Rent on Prime Video

See more movies and TV shows on our digital release page.

Previous article
Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie SteelBook Collection Stock Available
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Avengers Assembled 4k 4-Movie Collection med7

Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie SteelBook Collection Stock Available

HD Report - 0
The Hunger Games- The Ultimate SteelBook Collection med

The Hunger Games: The Ultimate SteelBook Collection Is 63% Off!

DealFinder - 2
Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection 4K UHD Digital

Fifty Shades Of Grey 3-Movie 4k Collection Includes Theatrical & Unrated...

HD Report - 0