Star Trek: Starfleet Season One

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is now streaming on Paramount+. The new series launched on January 15, 2026, with the first two episodes “Kids These Days” and “Beta Test.”

The show is the 12th Star Trek series and part of executive producer Alex Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek Universe. ‘Starfleet’ stars Holly Hunter, Zoë Steiner, Robert Picardo, Tig Notaro, and Oded Fehr, with cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, and Bella Shepard.

Set in a futuristic San Francisco, the new Paramount+ Original Series follows an unfiltered and ambitious new class of cadets as they navigate life at Starfleet Academy, a rigorous training ground for aspiring Starfleet officers. Under the watchful eyes of their instructors, friendships and loyalties are pushed to the brink, and every decision could shape the future of the Federation.