How To Stream Ne Zha 2

Ne-Zha 2 (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

One of the most anticipated animated films of 2025 was Ne Zha 2 from Director Yu Yang. The movie earned $2B at the worldwide box office, far surpassing Ne Zha (2019) which earned $743M worldwide.

So, how do you stream and watch one of the most popular films of 2025?

Ne Zha 2 can be rented or purchased from digital platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video for $5.99 or $19.99, respectively.

HBO Max subscribers can also stream Ne Zha 2, which is offered in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for premium tier account customers.

Ne Zha 2 is only available digitally in the US, as no discs have been announced yet. We’re hoping a 4k Blu-ray edition is in the works, as Ne Zha (2019) was released in 2020 from Well Go USA.

Summary: After a great catastrophe, the souls of Nezha and Aobing are saved, but their bodies face ruin. To give them new life, Taiyi Zhenren turns to the mystical seven-colored lotus in a daring bid to rebuild them and change their fate.