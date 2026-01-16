28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital + Limited SteelBook Edition

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Pre-order on Amazon

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple premiered in theaters on January 16, 2026, and will soon be available on disc and digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The film is already up for pre-order, including in a Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. A single-disc Blu-ray/Digital edition and single0-disc DVD are also available.

Pre-orders

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Limited Edition 4k SteelBook $44.99 Amazon

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – 4k UHD/BD/Digital $40.99 Amazon

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – DVD $34.99 Amazon

Summary: As Spike is inducted into Jimmy Crystal’s gang on the mainland, Dr. Kelson makes a discovery that could alter the world.