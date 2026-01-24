Home4k Blu-rayReturn to Silent Hill Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Return to Silent Hill Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Including A Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Return to Silent Hill 4k SteelBook exterior
Return to Silent Hill (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Return to Silent Hill (2025) is up for pre-order on disc and digital including a Limited Edition SteelBook, 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray Collector’s Editions, Digital 4k UHD/HD, and DVD.

Release dates and details are pending.

Return to Silent Hill was written and directed by Christophe Gans based on the video game published by Konami. The film is the third installment in the Silent Hill film series and a reboot in the series. Return to Silent Hill stars Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson.

Pre-orders

  • Return to Silent Hill 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Amazon
  • Return to Silent Hill 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Amazon
  • Return to Silent Hill Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Amazon
  • Return to Silent Hill Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video
  • Return to Silent Hill DVD Amazon
Return to Silent Hill 4k UHD BD
Return to Silent Hill (2025) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon
Return to Silent Hill Blu-ray
Return to Silent Hill (2025) Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon
Return to Silent Hill 4k SteelBook
Return to Silent Hill (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Return to Silent Hill digital poster
Return to Silent Hill (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video

Summary: When a man receives a mysterious letter from his lost love, he is drawn to Silent Hill, a once familiar town now consumed by darkness.

Previous article
IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season Is Up For Pre-order On 4k & HD Blu-ray
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season 4k UHD

IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season Is Up For Pre-order...

HD Report - 0
Bugonia (2025) frame grab

How To Watch The 2026 Best Picture Oscar-nominated Movies

HD Report - 0
Hamnet 4k UHD UK import flat

Hamnet Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Ultra & HD Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0