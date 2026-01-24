Return to Silent Hill Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Including A Limited Edition SteelBook

Return to Silent Hill (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Return to Silent Hill (2025) is up for pre-order on disc and digital including a Limited Edition SteelBook, 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray Collector’s Editions, Digital 4k UHD/HD, and DVD.

Release dates and details are pending.

Return to Silent Hill was written and directed by Christophe Gans based on the video game published by Konami. The film is the third installment in the Silent Hill film series and a reboot in the series. Return to Silent Hill stars Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson.

Pre-orders

Summary: When a man receives a mysterious letter from his lost love, he is drawn to Silent Hill, a once familiar town now consumed by darkness.