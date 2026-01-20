The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Streaming & Blu-ray Release Dates + Extras

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (2025) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (2025) premiered in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is releasing soon on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in streaming formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Atmos on January 20, 2026.

Disc formats, including Blu-ray and DVD, hit stores on March 3, 2026. The movie will not get a 4k release at this time, but the Blu-ray edition does feature Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Extras are included with the Blu-ray and Digital purchase (on select platforms) including several featurettees and From Bikini Bottom To The Underworld” exploration of the production design.

A DVD and Digital Copy are also included with the Blu-ray Disc combo edition.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is priced $24.99 (purchase) or $19.99 (rent) in Digital formats. The Blu-ray is priced $31.95 and DVD $25.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

Featurettes: The SpongeBob Ensemble: The Veteran Voices: Returning cast in the voiceover booths. The SpongeBob Ensemble: The New Crew: New cast members in the voiceover booths. The Flying Dutchman: Animated Artistry + Live Acting: The cast and crew on creating the Flying Dutchman. From Bikini Bottom To The Underworld: The production designers on animating the Underworld.

“Big Guy” by Ice Spice: Ice Spice music video

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon