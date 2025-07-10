New Free Movies In HD On YouTube

YouTube has a huge library of movies you can watch for free with ads. The movies come from all different genres such as action, family, sci-fi, comedy, horror, drama, and many more! Most videos are available to stream or download in HD “High Definition” (1080p) through YouTube apps for mobile phones and streaming media players. If you don’t see an option for HD, read our article “How To Stream YouTube Videos in Higher Quality”.

Some movies are only available in SD “Standard Definition” (480p) on Windows and Mac laptops and desktops via web browsers. Unfortunately, there is no way around this at this current time (unless you own the movie, in which case High Definition (1080p) should be available). You can see the highest quality available by clicking or tapping on the gear icon in the YouTube player on PCs and apps.

See the playlist below with curated free movies in HD from YouTube! Just click on the first video (in shuffle mode) and to start watching!

Free HD Movies On YouTube Playlist