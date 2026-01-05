HBO Max Adds John Wick Movies, But Not In 4k UHD

John Wick – Chapter 3 Parabellum (2019) starring Keanu Reeves

HBO Max just added the first three John Wick films to their streaming library including John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019).

Like many titles on HBO Max, however, the films are only available in high definition (1080p) with 5.1 surround sound.

The lack of 4k is disappointing considering popular movies such as Sinners (2025) and Weapons (2025) are available to stream in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The John Wick additions to HBO Max do not include John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) or last summer’s Ballerina (2025) starring Ana de Armas.