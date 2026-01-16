Sisu: Road to Revenge Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD

Sisu- Road to Revenge (2025) Pre-order on Amazon

Sisu: Road to Revenge (2025) is releasing at home on disc and digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment!

The movie first premieres in digital formats including 4k UHD on December 16, 2025. Physical media editions, including a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook, Blu-ray/Digital combo, and DVD arrive on Feb. 17, 2026.

Bonus features include the extras “Upping the Ante” and an alternative ending. And, each Blu-ray format includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Sisu: Road to Revenge is priced $31.99 (List: $34.99) on Blu-ray and $43.75 (Was: $48.12) on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook case from Amazon.

In digital formats, the movie is priced $24.99 to purchase or $19.99 to rent from services such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video.

Sisu- Road to Revenge (2025) Blu-ray

