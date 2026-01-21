Hamnet Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Ultra & HD Blu-ray + DVD

Hamnet (2025) 4k Blu-ray Region-free Import Amazon UK

Focus Features’ Hamnet (2025) starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal is now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

In the US, the movie will release in a 2-disc combo edition with copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, a single-disc Blu-ray edition with Digital Copy, and a single-disc DVD.

In the UK, the film has been packaged in single disc 4k Blu-ray (Region-free), Blu-ray, and DVD editions.

Disc artwork, details, and release dates are pending.

Pre-orders

Hamnet (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital $27.99 Amazon

Summary: After losing their son Hamnet to plague, Agnes and William Shakespeare grapple with grief in 16th-century England. A healer, Agnes must find strength to care for her surviving children while processing her devastating loss.