How To Watch The 2026 Best Picture Oscar-nominated Movies

How do you watch all the Best Picture Oscar-nominated movies before the Academy Awards event on Sunday, March 15? Most of the films are available on disc or digital. However, due to late theatrical releases several of the titles have not been made available at home yet. That means go to the theater while you still can! Let’s take a look at where you can watch the 2026 Oscar nominated-movies released in 2025.

Bugonia (2024) starring Emma Stone

Bugonia

Focus Features’ Bugonia is available in most platforms, including streaming on Peacock, for purchase our rent from digital platforms (Apple TV, Fandango, Prime Video), and on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. See Details

F1

F1 is an Apple Studios production that is available to purchase or rent in digital formats or on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Additionally, the film recently premiered on Apple TV free for subscribers. We ranked F1 one of the Best 4k Blu-rays of 2025.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (2025)

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro‘s latest masterpiece Frankenstein played in theaters for only a short time before releasing on Netflix, the only platform where it is currently available. We’re hoping to get a physical media release from Criterion in the near future. We ranked Frankenstein one of the Most Rewatchable Movies Of 2025

Hamnet

Hamnet premiered in theaters on November 26, 2025, but is not yet available for watching at home. The film is expected to release early digital formats before the Academy Awards on March 15. 4K Blu-ray and DVD editions are already up for pre-order (release date pending).

Marty Supreme

Given it’s late theatrical premiere on December 25th, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme is not available yet at home for streaming or on disc. But, you can still check it out in cinemas!

One Battle After Another

Teyana Taylor stars in One Battle After Another (2025)

One Battle After Another first became available for rent or purchase at home in digital formats in November, 2025, followed by its premiere streaming on HBO Max. The disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, did not arrive until January 20 of this year. And, a much anticipated SteelBook edition is expected to arrive on March 3, 2026 with a bonus features from the film production. We ranked OBAA one of the Most Rewatchable Movies Of 2025.

The Secret Agent

NEON’s The Secret Agent (the most awarded film at Cannes) is only up for pre-order in digital formats from Apple TV and Prime Video.

Sentimental Value

NEON’s Sentimental Value premiered in theaters on November 7, 2025, and is only available to rent or purchase from movie platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango, and Prime Video.

Sinners (2025) starring Michael B. Jordan

Sinners

Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners can be rented or purchased in digital formats from movie platforms, such as Apple TV and Prime Video (where it’s currently free for Prime members). It can also be streamed on HBO Max. Disc formats, including 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, released in July, 2025 (Read Review). We ranked Sinners one of the Best 4k Blu-rays of 2025.

Train Dreams

Netflix’s Train Dreams premiered in theaters on November 7, 2025, and is available to stream on Netflix (in 4K with a premium tier subscription). The film is not yet available to purchase or rent in digital. A disc release has not been announced.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony honoring movies released in 2025 is happening on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live on ABC and ABC streaming apps.