Home4k Blu-rayStar Wars: The Skywalker Saga Limited Edition Is 34% Off (Amazon UK)
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsNews

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Limited Edition Is 34% Off (Amazon UK)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 27-disc box set Amazon UK

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 27-disc Limited Edition is on sale for only
£109.57 from Amazon UK. That’s a 34% discount off the regular price of £166.66.

The US import (if purchasing from Amazon US) at 21% off is approximately the same price when you add in shipping and import charges.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features all films on All-Region 4k Blu-ray Discs (playable on all 4k Blu-ray players) plus Region-Free Blu-ray Discs. Bonus features add up to over 26 hours (see details below).

Star Wars- The Skywalker Saga - Limited Edition Complete Box Set UHD
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 27-disc box set Amazon UK

Bonus Features

Episode I: The Phantom Menace bonus disc (approx. 181 mins)

  • “The Beginning” Feature-Length Documentary
  • George Lucas On The Digital Revolution
  • And much more…

Episode II: Attack of the Clones bonus disc (approx. 196 mins)

  • “From Puppets To Pixels: Digital Characters In Episode II” Feature-Length Documentary
  • State Of The Art: The Previsualization Of Episode II Documentary
  • And much more…

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith bonus disc (approx. 327 mins)

  • “Within A Minute: The Making Of Episode III” Feature-Length Documentary
  • The Journey Part 1 & 2
  • And much more…

Episode IV: A New Hope bonus disc (approx. 101 mins)

  • Aboard The Death Star Overview
  • Discoveries From Inside: Weapons & The First Lightsaber
  • And much more…

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back bonus disc (approx. 125 mins)

  • George Lucas On Editing The Empire Strikes Back 1979
  • A Conversation With The Masters (2010)
  • And much more…

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi bonus disc (approx. 163 mins)

  • Conversations: The Effects
  • Death Star II Space Battle Overview
  • And much more…

Episode VII: The Force Awakens bonus disc (approx. 149 mins)

  • Secrets Of The Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey
  • Blueprint Of A Battle: The Snow Fight
  • And much more…

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi bonus disc (approx. 165 mins)

  • The Director and the Jedi
  • Balance of the Force
  • And much more…

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker bonus disc (approx. 157 mins)

  • The Skywalker Legacy
  • Pasaana Pursuit: Creating The Speeder Chase
  • And much more…

Star Wars Titles

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Jedi Knights Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn rescue Queen Amidala, ruler of a peaceful planet invaded by dark forces. On their escape, they discover nine-year-old Anakin Skywalker, a child prodigy who is unusually strong in The Force.

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

When Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker is assigned to protect Senator Padmé Amidala, he discovers his love for her…and his own darker side. Obi-Wan Kenobi uncovers a secret clone army as the galaxy marches towards full-scale war.

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Clone Wars rage across the galaxy. The sinister Sith Lord seizes control of the Republic and corrupts Anakin Skywalker to be his dark apprentice, Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi must confront his fallen friend in an epic lightsaber duel.

Episode IV: A New Hope

Young farm boy Luke Skywalker is thrust into a galaxy of adventure when he intercepts a distress call from the captive Princess Leia. The event launches him on a daring mission to rescue her from the clutches of Darth Vader and the Evil Empire.

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

The Rebels scatter after the Empire attacks their base on the ice planet Hoth. Han Solo and Princess Leia are pursued by Imperials, while Luke trains with Jedi Master Yoda. Luke battles Darth Vader and learns the shocking truth of his past.

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The Empire prepares to crush the Rebellion with a more powerful Death Star. The Rebel fleet counters with a massive attack on the space station. Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader in a final climactic duel.

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

As Kylo Ren and the sinister First Order rise from the ashes of the Empire, Luke Skywalker is missing when the galaxy needs him most. It’s up to Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, a defecting stormtrooper, to join forces with Han Solo and Chewbacca in a desperate search for the one hope of restoring peace to the galaxy.

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

The Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks new mysteries of the Force.

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Previous article
When Will F1: The Movie Be Streaming On Apple TV?
Next article
The Lord of the Rings Movies Are Available In 4k UHD Digital SteelBooks
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Wolf of Wall Street 4k SteelBook flat

The Wolf of Wall Street Is Re-Releasing In This 4k SteelBook...

HD Report - 0
The Lord of the Rings SteelBooks

The Lord of the Rings Movies Are Available In 4k UHD...

HD Report - 0
F1: the Movie (2025) poster wide

When Will F1: The Movie Be Streaming On Apple TV?

HD Report - 0