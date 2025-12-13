Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Limited Edition Is 34% Off (Amazon UK)

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 27-disc box set Amazon UK

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features all films on All-Region 4k Blu-ray Discs (playable on all 4k Blu-ray players) plus Region-Free Blu-ray Discs. Bonus features add up to over 26 hours (see details below).

Bonus Features

Episode I: The Phantom Menace bonus disc (approx. 181 mins)

“The Beginning” Feature-Length Documentary

George Lucas On The Digital Revolution

Episode II: Attack of the Clones bonus disc (approx. 196 mins)

“From Puppets To Pixels: Digital Characters In Episode II” Feature-Length Documentary

State Of The Art: The Previsualization Of Episode II Documentary

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith bonus disc (approx. 327 mins)

“Within A Minute: The Making Of Episode III” Feature-Length Documentary

The Journey Part 1 & 2

Episode IV: A New Hope bonus disc (approx. 101 mins)

Aboard The Death Star Overview

Discoveries From Inside: Weapons & The First Lightsaber

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back bonus disc (approx. 125 mins)

George Lucas On Editing The Empire Strikes Back 1979

A Conversation With The Masters (2010)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi bonus disc (approx. 163 mins)

Conversations: The Effects

Death Star II Space Battle Overview

Episode VII: The Force Awakens bonus disc (approx. 149 mins)

Secrets Of The Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey

Blueprint Of A Battle: The Snow Fight

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi bonus disc (approx. 165 mins)

The Director and the Jedi

Balance of the Force

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker bonus disc (approx. 157 mins)

The Skywalker Legacy

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating The Speeder Chase

Star Wars Titles

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Jedi Knights Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn rescue Queen Amidala, ruler of a peaceful planet invaded by dark forces. On their escape, they discover nine-year-old Anakin Skywalker, a child prodigy who is unusually strong in The Force.

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

When Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker is assigned to protect Senator Padmé Amidala, he discovers his love for her…and his own darker side. Obi-Wan Kenobi uncovers a secret clone army as the galaxy marches towards full-scale war.

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Clone Wars rage across the galaxy. The sinister Sith Lord seizes control of the Republic and corrupts Anakin Skywalker to be his dark apprentice, Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi must confront his fallen friend in an epic lightsaber duel.

Episode IV: A New Hope

Young farm boy Luke Skywalker is thrust into a galaxy of adventure when he intercepts a distress call from the captive Princess Leia. The event launches him on a daring mission to rescue her from the clutches of Darth Vader and the Evil Empire.

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

The Rebels scatter after the Empire attacks their base on the ice planet Hoth. Han Solo and Princess Leia are pursued by Imperials, while Luke trains with Jedi Master Yoda. Luke battles Darth Vader and learns the shocking truth of his past.

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The Empire prepares to crush the Rebellion with a more powerful Death Star. The Rebel fleet counters with a massive attack on the space station. Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader in a final climactic duel.

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

As Kylo Ren and the sinister First Order rise from the ashes of the Empire, Luke Skywalker is missing when the galaxy needs him most. It’s up to Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, a defecting stormtrooper, to join forces with Han Solo and Chewbacca in a desperate search for the one hope of restoring peace to the galaxy.

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

The Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks new mysteries of the Force.

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.