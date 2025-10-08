Over 100 4k Blu-rays Releasing In October!

There are over 100 4k Blu-ray Discs that will release in the US during October, 2025. That number includes titles packaged in standard and SteelBook editions, as well as any reissues. Of course, some titles may be pushed back (which often happens with boutique labels) but regardless we’ll be getting a lot of 4k Blu-ray options this month.
A few movie highlights arriving in physical media for the first time include I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025), F1: The Movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Arcane: League of Legends: Season Two, and Weapons.
On 4k disc for the first time, you’ll be able to pick up Aeon Flux (2005), The Quick and the Dead (1995), Shin Godzilla (2016), Spawn (1997), and Edward Scissorhands (1990), to name a few.
And, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King SteelBook completes the trilogy that was once released as a box set from Best Buy but has been split into single-movie SteelBooks from Warner Bros. Entertainment. See the list below for all titles arriving this month!
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, October, 2025
- Black Sunday (1960) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Child’s Play (1988) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- Clue (1985) 4k UHD/BD Alliance Amazon NEW!
- Dark Water (2002) 4k Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- End Of Days (1999) 4k UHD/BD 25th Anniversary Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
- F1: The Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
- F1: The Movie (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon | Walmart
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- Hustlers (2019) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW
- Lights Out (2016) 4k UHD Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
- Mortal Kombat (2021) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Nobody 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
- Nobody 2-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW
- Silverado (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
- Spawn (1997) 2-disc 4k UHD Theatrical & Director’s Cuts Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- The Bad Guys 2 (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon NEW!
- The Dark Crystal (1982) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) Special Edition Amazon NEW!
- The Quick and the Dead (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW!
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
Oct. 10, 2025
- Message in a Bottle (2024) 4k UHD/BD Mercury Amazon NEW!
Oct. 14, 2025
- Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection 15 Movies! 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon HOT!
- Asylum (1972) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
- Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!
- Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook 11/10/25 Amazon UK NEW!
- Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!
- Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BD Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook Amazon UK
- Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Edition 8-disc set + new bonus material Amazon HOT!
- Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary 8-disc Giftset Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- Baskin (2015) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
- Eyes Without a Face (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS (1975) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!
- Knock Knock (2015) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack Lionsgate Limited NEW!
- Mad Foxes (1981) 4k UHD/BD Limited Slipbox Cauldron Films Amazon NEW!
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition Paramount Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
- The Bone Collector (1999) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) 3-disc Limited Edition 4k UHD NEW!
- The Devil’s Rejects (2005) 3-disc/digital edition Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SteelBook w/photo cards & comic book Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Weapons (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Weapons (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW!
Oct. 21, 2025
- A History of Violence (2005) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Aeon Flux (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon
- Altered States (1980) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Clue (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Eddington (2025) 4k Digipack A24 Exclusive
- Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Exclusive
- Project Genesis (2024) 4k UHD/BD Capelight Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Rampage (1987) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Savages (2012) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Saw II (2005) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Saw III (2006) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Saw IV (2007) Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
- #Shakespeare’s Sh*tstorm (2020) 4k UHD/BD Tromo Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Superman: The Movie (1978) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD/BD re-issue Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 4k UHD/UHD Shout! Select Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The X Trilogy: Three Films By Ti West Digipack Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
Oct. 28, 2025
- A New Leaf (1971)
- Airport: The Complete 4-Film Collection Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Limited SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Catch-22 (1970) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Death Wish 3 (1985) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Deep Crimson (1996)
- Dust Devil (1992) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Flashdance (1983) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Gator Bait Colelction (1973 – 1988)
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Hide and Go Shriek (1988)
- Hush (2006) SteelBook
- In The Mouth Of Madness (1994) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Jimmy and Stiggs (2024)
- King of the Gypsies (1978)
- Ms. 45 (1981) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon
- Nightmare Alley (2021) 2 cuts (Color & Black and White) 4-disc (UHDx2/BDx2) edition Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Patchwork (2015)
- The Last Winter (2006)
- The Resurrected (1991)
- Samurai Fury (2025) 4k Blu-ray Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Saw II (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Saw III (2006) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Saw IV (2007) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Shin Godzilla (2016) 3-disc 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Toho $34.99 Amazon | $34.99 Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Shin Godzilla (2016) 4k Blu-ray Toho $40.99 Amazon | $29.95 Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Student Bodies (1981)
- The Cat and the Canary (1927)
- The Toxic Avenger (1984)
- The Toxic Avenger (2023)
- The Toxic Avenger (2023) SteelBook
- Trick ‘r Treat (2007) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon
- Wendigo (2011)