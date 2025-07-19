Home4k Blu-rayNetflix Series Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Is Releasing On 4k,...
Netflix Series Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, + Limited SteelBooks

Arcane League Of Legends- Season Two Limited Edition 4k Steelbook angle
Arcane League Of Legends- Season Two Limited Edition
4k UHD SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two is releasing on Blu-ray Disc from Shout! Factory. The 3-disc editions arrive on October 21, 2025 and include a standard plastic case Blu-ray with slipcover, a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

Episodes of Arcane League Of Legends are presented in 2160p/Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k UHD) and 1080p (Blu-ray) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

  • “Inside The Writer’s Room” Featurette
  • “The Voices In My Head: Crafting The Performances”
  • Artist Breakdowns – Featuring 14 Artists From Fortiche
  • “A Sonic Ballet: Music & Sound” Featurette
  • Music Video: “Ma Meilleure Ennemie”
  • Music Video: “Blood, Sweat & Tears”
  • Music Video: “Paint the Town Blue”
  • “Going Another Way: Episode 7” Featurette
  • Storyboards & Animatics
  • Art Gallery

Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two is list priced $59.95 (4k UHD SteelBook), $54.98 (Blu-ray SteelBook), and $44.98 (Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Shout! Factory also has limited quantities of the SteelBook editions with a fold-out poster.

Arcane League Of Legends- Season Two Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook angle
Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Limited Edition
Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Arcane League Of Legends - Season Two- Blu-ray front
Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Description: The award-winning series based on the League of Legends universe reaches its epic conclusion. Following Jinx’s devastating attack on the Council, the conflict between utopian Piltover and underground Zaun escalates to all-out war. As both sides grapple with the new threat of the brutal empire of Noxus, further experimentation with the powerful yet volatile Hextech may spell disaster for them all.

