The Back to the Future Trilogy Is Releasing In 4k/Digital With New Bonus Material Celebrating 40 Years

Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD BD Digital
Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary 8-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital + new bonus material

Universal Pictures’ Back to the Future Trilogy is re-releasing in a 4k/Blu-ray box set, this time with all new extras adding up to over 9 hours of bonus material to celebrate the original film’s 40th anniversary since premiering in theaters in 1985.

Along with legacy bonus materials, new extra content includes 40 Years Later: Reflecting on the Future, Back to Hill Valley, Untold Stories of Back to the Future, TCM Classic Film Festival Panel, and A Mystery in History.

The Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary will be available in an 8-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital box set plus an Amazon Exclusive Giftset with collectible items on Oct. 14, 2025.

New single-movie editions of Back to the Future II (1989) and Back to the Future III (1990) are also releasing on Oct. 14 in Limited Edition SteelBooks. And, in the UK collectible SteelBook editions are dated for release in November, 2025 (see below).

Pre-order Pricing

  Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary $44.99 $55.98 $44.99
  Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Giftset $149
  Back to the Future II (1989) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook $29.99 $24.96
  Back to the Future III (1990) Limited Edition SteelBook $29.99 $24.99

Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary

Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD BD Digital open
Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital 8-disc set + new bonus material

Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Giftset

Back to the Future The Ultimate Trilogy 40th Anniversary Giftset 4k UHD BD Digital
Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary 8-disc Gift Set Amazon Exclusive

Back to the Future II (1989) Limited Edition SteelBook

Back to the Future II (1989) 4k SteelBook
Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook

Back to the Future II (1989) is releasing on October 14, 2025 in a single-movie Limited Edition SteelBook with a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray with extra features, and Digital Copy redeemable though Movies Anywhere partners.

Back to the Future III (1990) Limited Edition SteelBook

Universal is also releasing a Limited Edition SteelBook of Back to the Future III (1990) on October 14, 2025. The 3-disc set includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray with extra features, and Digital Copy redeemable though Movies Anywhere partners.

Back to the Future III 4k SteelBook open
Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook

Back to the Future II (1989) Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook (UK)

Back to the Future II Collectors Edition 4k SteelBook
Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BD Ultimate Collector's SteelBook

Back to the Future III (1990) Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook (UK)

Back to the Future III SteelBook UK open
Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BD Ultimate Collector's SteelBook

Article updated. Original publish date Aug. 30, 2025.

New 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Streaming Digital Movie & TV Releases Tuesday, Oct. 14
