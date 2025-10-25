Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Up To 47% Off Horror/Sci-Fi 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks
Deal Alert: Up To 47% Off Horror/Sci-Fi 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks

SteelBooks are great to have in your physical media collection but sometimes the high prices will scare anyone away. But right now we found a bunch of horror/sci-fi titles from Shout! Factory that are on sale for up to 47% off the list price! Take a look at some horror/thriller/sci-fi titles available right from Amazon at heavy discounts from the original list prices. Most of these titles are 2-disc editions, but there are also 3-disc and 4-disc editions in the bunch. [Note: Some prices have been updated since posting.]

The Fog (1980)

The Fog 1980 - Limited Edition SteelBook
The Fog (1980) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Fog (1980) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook
List Price: $39.98 | Price: $17.99 $21.99 Save 45% Buy on Amazon

The Blob (1988)

The Blob 1988 - Limited Edition 4k UHD BD SteelBook
The Blob (1988) 4k Limited SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Blob (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook
List Price: $44.98 | Price: $23.99 Save 47% Buy on Amazon

They Live (1988)

They Live 4k SteelBook
They Live (1988) 4k Limited SteelBook Buy on Amazon

They Live (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook
List Price: $34.98 | Price: $17.49 $20.99 Save 40% Buy on Amazon

Army of Darkness (1992)

Army of Darkness (1992) 4k SteelBook
Army of Darkness (1992) 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Army of Darkness (1992) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 4-disc Limited Edition SteelBook
List Price: $44.98 | Price: $17.99 Save 40% Buy on Amazon

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Drag Me to Hell 4k UHD BD SteelBook 3-disc
Drag Me To Hell (2009) 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Drag Me To Hell (2009) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook
List Price: $44.98 | Price: $28.98 Save 33% Buy on Amazon

Visit Amazon’s new dedicated SteelBook Page for more collectible titles.

How To Watch Or Stream the 2025 World Series Blue Jays vs. Dodgers
Over 100 4k Blu-rays Releasing In October – F1: The Movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning & More!
