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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Release Dates Revealed On Disc & Digital

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By HD Report
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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie digital poster
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the release dates for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital including 4k UHD on May 19, 2026.

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will release on June 16, 2026. The physical media formats include a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook along with a standard-issue 2-disc edition. Both editions include copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on 4k Blu-ray is priced is $29.96, in SteelBook case $37.96, on Blu-ray/Digital edition is $24.96, and DVD $19.96. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital formats including 4k UHD, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is up for pre-order for rent ($24.99) or purchase ($29.99). Prime Video

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Limited Edition SteelBook open
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 2-disc/digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Buy on Amazon
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 4k FPO
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Blu-ray FPO
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) Blu-ray/digital Universal Buy on Amazon
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie poster
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon
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