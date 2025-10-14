Back to the Future II & III Now Available In Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBooks

Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

New single-movie editions of Back to the Future II (1989) and Back to the Future III (1990) are now available in Limited Edition SteelBooks from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. (Release Date: Oct. 14, 2025)

The Back to the Future II (1989) Limited Edition SteelBook includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray with extra features, and Digital Copy redeemable though Movies Anywhere partners.

The Back to the Future III (1990) Limited Edition 3-disc set includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray with extra features, and Digital Copy redeemable though Movies Anywhere partners.

Pricing

Back to the Future II (1989) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook $29.99 $24.96 Amazon

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook $24.96 Amazon Back to the Future III (1990) Limited Edition SteelBook $29.99 $24.99 Amazon

Limited Edition SteelBook $24.99 Amazon Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary $44.99 $55.98 $44.99 Amazon | Walmart

$44.99 Amazon | Walmart Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Giftset $149 Amazon

Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary

Universal Pictures’ Back to the Future Trilogy is also available in a new 4k/Blu-ray box set with all new extras adding up to over 9 hours of bonus material to celebrate the original film’s 40th anniversary since premiering in theaters in 1985.