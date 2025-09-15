Spawn Is Releasing In 4k (Director & Theatrical Cuts) With New Bonus Features

Home4k Blu-raySpawn Is Releasing In 4k (Director & Theatrical Cuts) With New Bonus...
Spawn (1997) based on the Image Comics character created by Todd McFarlane has been restored in 4k from the original negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition (with both cuts on 4k UHD) from Arrow Video hits stores on October 7, 2025.

New interviews and audio commentary are included along with legacy bonus materials such as The Making of Spawn featurette, behind-the-scenes featurette, storyboard comparisons, interviews with filmmakers, and more. (See details below.)

The Limited Edition from Arrow includes a reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options, illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Torrani, plus a double-sided foldout poster featuring two original artwork options.

The Spawn Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $49.99. Now $38 on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Bonus Materials

  • 4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
  • 4K restorations of both the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films
  • Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options
  • Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Torrani
  • Double-sided foldout poster featuring two original artwork options

Disc 1 – Director’s Cut 4k UHD

  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio options
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary with comic book expert and podcast host Dave Baxter
  • Audio commentary with Todd McFarlane, Mark A.Z. Dippé, Clint Goldman, and Steve Williams (1998)
  • Hell’s Perfect Son, a brand new interview with actor Michael Jai White
  • Spawn Support, a brand new interview with actors Melinda Clarke and D.B. Sweeney
  • The Devil’s in the Details, a brand new interview with animatronic creature and special makeup effects artists Howard Berger and Greg Nicotero
  • The Devil’s Music, a brand new interview with music supervisor Happy Walters
  • Order Out of Chaos, a brand new interview with editor Michael Knue
  • Todd McFarlane: Chapter & Verse, an archival featurette from 1998 in which Spawn creator Todd McFarlane reflects on how the film adaptation stacks up against his original comic book vision
  • The Making of Spawn, archival behind-the-scenes featurette
  • Preview: Todd McFarlane’s Spawn – The Animated Movie
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Scene-to-storyboard comparisons
  • Original Todd McFarlane sketches
  • Spawn concept and sketch gallery

Disc 2 – Theatrical Cut 4k UHD

  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio options
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
