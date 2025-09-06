Weapons Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Warner Bros. has revealed the release date and details for Weapons (2025) on disc and digital. The movie first arrives streaming/download in digital on Sept. 9., followed by disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on Oct. 14, 2025.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, Weapons in presented in Dolby Vision/HDR10 with Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.
Bonus features include the featurettes Director Zach Cregger: Making Horror Personal, Weaponized: The Cast of Weapons, and Weapons: Texture of Terror. (See details below.)
Weapons is list priced $24.49 DVD), $30.99 (Blu-ray), 4k Blu-ray ($37.49), and 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook ($40.99). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
- Weapons 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $44.25 Amazon
- Weapons 4k Blu-ray/Digital List: $37.49 Amazon
- Weapons Blu-ray/Digital (List: $30.99) Amazon
- Weapons DVD Amazon
- Weapons Digital Streaming/Download 4k UHD/BD/SD Prime Video
Special Features
- Director Zach Cregger: Making Horror Personal (featurette) – Zach Cregger unravels the intricate origins of Weapons. In this insightful exclusive, he details the initial sparks of inspiration that ignited the project, revealing how elements of his own life experiences found their way into the film’s core.
- Weaponized: The Cast of Weapons (featurette) – An ensemble piece showcasing the stark personalities and combative dynamic between the different characters, as well as the motivations that lead them down the path of mystery, conflict, and death.
- Weapons: Texture of Terror (featurette) – Maybrook, a seemingly perfect town, harbors a darkness that runs deeper than its charming façade. Tom Hammock, along with key cast and crew, delves into the intricacies of designing the terror that grips this unsuspecting community.
