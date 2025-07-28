Home4k Blu-rayAeon Flux Starring Charlize Theron Has Been Upgraded To 4k
Aeon Flux Starring Charlize Theron Has Been Upgraded To 4k

Aeon Flux 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Aeon Flux (2005) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

Aeon Flux “Æon Flux” (2005) starring Charlize Theron has finally been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD! The 2-disc/Digital edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives on October 7, 2025, celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the film.

The Limited Edition SteelBook includes a copy of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD.

Disc specs and bonus material are pending.

Aeon Flux (2005) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $33.99 on Amazon.

Aeon Flux 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Aeon Flux (2005) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron stars as Aeon Flux, the underground operative fighting totalitarian rule in the 25th-century Earth’s last living city. Aeon is the rebels’ best hope of overthrowing the oppressively sterile, “perfect” society. But while on assignment to gun down the government’s leader, Aeon uncovers a web of startling secrets that could completely change the world’s future in the gripping sci-fi action thriller based on the ground breaking MTV animated series.

Logline: Æon Flux is a mysterious assassin working for the Monicans, a group of rebels trying to overthrow the government. When she is sent on a mission to kill the Chairman, a whole new mystery is found.

Wicked Is Now Streaming On Prime Video Free For Members (In 4k/HDR!)
