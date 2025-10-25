Roofman Release Dates & Pre-orders Streaming, Digital, 4k, Blu-ray & DVD

Roofman (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video

Roofman (2025) premiered in theaters on October 10, 2025 and is up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and for streaming or download in digital formats.

The film will first arrive in digital formats including 4k UHD on Nov. 11, 2025. Disc formats are expected mid-December, 2025.

On disc, Paramount Home Media Distribution has packaged a 2-disc edition of Roofman with the movie on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital, as well as a single-disc DVD. A Blu-ray edition has not been announced in the US.

Logline: A charismatic criminal, while on the run from the police, hides in a hidden space of a toy store. There, he adopts a new identity and becomes involved with an employee, beginning a relationship as unlikely as it is risky.

Pre-orders

Roofman (2025) Digital $24.99 Prime Video

Digital $24.99 Prime Video Roofman (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $30.99 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

4k UHD/BD/Digital $30.99 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee) Roofman (2025) DVD $24.99 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Roofman (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon