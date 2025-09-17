The Fantastic Four: First Steps Release Dates & Pre-orders On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Pre-order on Prime Video

Disney and Marvel Studios’ have revealed the release dates for The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) on disc and digital. The movie will first premiere in digital formats including 4k UHD on September 23, 2025. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will ship on October 14, 2025.

The disc editions of The Fantastic Four: First Steps include limited editions from both Amazon and Walmart. Amazon’s Limited Edition 4k SteelBook includes photo-cards and a mini comic book. The Walmart Blu-ray (HD) edition features a FantasticCar pop-up scene. Pre-orders are coming soon.

The early digital premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is priced $29.99 from digital services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Prime Video, and other platforms.

Logline: Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic herald, the Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Amazon Exclusive 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Blu-ray/Digital