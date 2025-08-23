Home4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook Is Now Up For Pre-order

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The third film in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings Trilogy” will be released in a Limited Edition SteelBook on October 14, 2025. ‘The Return of the King’ completes single-movie reprints of the former Best Buy exclusive box set that released in 2020 but has since been out-of-print

The 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes both Theatrical and Extended versions of the film, along with a code to redeem Digital Copies via Movies Anywhere partners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook is priced $34.99 on Amazon.

‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ and ‘The Two Towers were released in single-movie SteelBooks previously this year, each priced $27.96 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 4k SteelBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon
The Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers 4k Steelbook
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Weapons Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Weapons Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Weapons Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital &...

HD Report - 0
A-Quiet-Place-4-disc-format-edition

Paramount’s 4-Format Movie Bundles Have Almost Doubled In Price, But Still...

HD Report - 0
Ne Zha 4k Blu-ray

Ne Zha Is Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

HD Report - 0