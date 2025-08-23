The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook Is Now Up For Pre-order

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The third film in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings Trilogy” will be released in a Limited Edition SteelBook on October 14, 2025. ‘The Return of the King’ completes single-movie reprints of the former Best Buy exclusive box set that released in 2020 but has since been out-of-print

The 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes both Theatrical and Extended versions of the film, along with a code to redeem Digital Copies via Movies Anywhere partners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook is priced $34.99 on Amazon.

‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ and ‘The Two Towers were released in single-movie SteelBooks previously this year, each priced $27.96 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

