Over 100 4k Blu-rays Releasing In October – F1: The Movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning & More!

There are over 100 4k Blu-ray Discs releasing in the US during October, 2025. That number includes titles packaged in standard and SteelBook editions, as well as any reissues. Of course, some titles may be pushed back (which often happens with boutique labels) but regardless we’re getting a lot of 4k Blu-ray options this month.

A few movie highlights arriving in physical media for the first time include I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025), F1: The Movie from Warner Bros., Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning from Paramount, The Fantastic Four: First Steps from Sony, Arcane: League of Legends: Season Two from Shout!, and Weapons from Warner Bros. Entertainment.

On 4k disc for the first time, you’ll be able to pick up Aeon Flux (2005), The Quick and the Dead (1995), Shin Godzilla (2016), Spawn (1997), and Edward Scissorhands (1990), to name a few. Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III have been packaged in Limited Edition SteelBooks, as well as in a new Back to the Future: Trilogy Collection with new bonus material.

And, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King SteelBook completes the trilogy that was once released as a box set from Best Buy but has been split into single-movie SteelBooks from Warner Bros. Entertainment. See the list below for all titles arriving this month!

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, October, 2025

Black Sunday (1960) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Child’s Play (1988) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!

3-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Clue (1985) 4k UHD/BD Alliance Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Alliance Amazon Dark Water (2002) 4k Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

4k Arrow Video Amazon Black Sunday (1960) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon End Of Days (1999) 4k UHD/BD 25th Anniversary Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 25th Anniversary Edition Shout! Amazon F1: The Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart F1: The Movie (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

4k UHD/Digital Amazon | Walmart Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive NEW!

Amazon Exclusive Hustlers (2019) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Lights Out (2016) 4k UHD Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

4k UHD Warner Bros. Amazon Mortal Kombat (2021) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Nobody 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Nobody 2-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW

4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Silverado (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon Spawn (1997) 2-disc 4k UHD Theatrical & Director’s Cuts Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

2-disc 4k UHD Theatrical & Director’s Cuts Arrow Video Amazon The Bad Guys 2 (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon The Dark Crystal (1982) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) Special Edition Amazon NEW!

Special Edition Amazon The Quick and the Dead (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

Oct. 10, 2025

Message in a Bottle (2024) 4k UHD/BD Mercury Amazon NEW!

Oct. 14, 2025

Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection 15 Movies! 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon HOT!

15 Movies! 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Asylum (1972) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook 11/10/25 Amazon UK NEW!

4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook 11/10/25 Amazon UK Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Back to the Future III (1990) 4k UHD/BD Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook Amazon UK

4k UHD/BD Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook Amazon UK Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Edition 8-disc set + new bonus material Amazon HOT!

8-disc set + new bonus material Amazon Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary 8-disc Giftset Amazon | Walmart HOT!

8-disc Giftset Amazon | Walmart Baskin (2015) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon Eyes Without a Face (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS (1975) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited Knock Knock (2015) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack Lionsgate Limited NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Digipack Lionsgate Limited Mad Foxes (1981) 4k UHD/BD Limited Slipbox Cauldron Films Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Limited Slipbox Cauldron Films Amazon Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount Amazon | Walmart HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount Amazon | Walmart Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition Paramount Amazon | Walmart HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition Paramount Amazon | Walmart SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon The Bone Collector (1999) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) 3-disc Limited Edition 4k UHD NEW!

3-disc Limited Edition 4k UHD The Devil’s Rejects (2005) 3-disc/digital edition Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

3-disc/digital edition Lionsgate Amazon The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SteelBook w/photo cards & comic book Amazon Exclusive NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SteelBook w/photo cards & comic book Amazon Exclusive The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/Digital Amazon The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k SteelBook Amazon Weapons (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Weapons (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW!

Oct. 21, 2025

A History of Violence (2005) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Aeon Flux (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Altered States (1980) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Clue (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon Eddington (2025) 4k Digipack A24 Exclusive

4k Digipack A24 Exclusive Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Exclusive

Two Orphan Vampires (1997) Indicator Amazon NEW!

Indicator Amazon Project Genesis (2024) 4k UHD/BD Capelight Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Capelight Amazon Rampage (1987) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Savages (2012) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Amazon #Shakespeare’s Sh*tstorm (2020) 4k UHD/BD Tromo Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Tromo Amazon Superman: The Movie (1978) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD/BD re-issue Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD re-issue Amazon The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 4k UHD/UHD Shout! Select Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/UHD Shout! Select Amazon X Trilogy: Three Films By Ti West Digipack Amazon NEW!

Oct. 28, 2025

A New Leaf (1971) 4K UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW!

4K UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon Airport: The Complete 4-Film Collection Amazon NEW!

Amazon Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Limited SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

Limited SteelBook Shout! Amazon Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon Catch-22 (1970) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Death Wish 3 (1985) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon Deep Crimson (1996) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Dust Devil (1992) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Hush (2006) 4-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon In The Mouth Of Madness (1994) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Ms. 45 (1981) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Nightmare Alley (2021) 2 cuts (Color & Black and White) 4-disc (UHDx2/BDx2) edition Criterion Amazon NEW!

2 cuts (Color & Black and White) 4-disc (UHDx2/BDx2) edition Criterion Amazon The Last Winter (2006) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The Resurrected (1991) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Samurai Fury (2025) 4k Blu-ray Well Go USA Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray Well Go USA Amazon Saw II (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Saw III (2006) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Saw IV (2007) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Shin Godzilla (2016) 3-disc 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Toho $34.99 Amazon | $34.99 Walmart NEW!

3-disc 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Toho $34.99 Amazon | $34.99 Walmart Shin Godzilla (2016) 4k Blu-ray Toho $40.99 Amazon | $29.95 Walmart NEW!

4k Blu-ray Toho $40.99 Amazon | $29.95 Walmart The Cat and the Canary (1927) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Toxic Avenger (1984) ‘Unrated’ Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Amazon The Toxic Avenger (2023) ‘Unrated’ 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon The Toxic Avenger (2023) ‘Unrated’ 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon The Toxic Avenger (2023) ‘Unrated’ + The Toxic Avenger (1984) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon Trick ‘r Treat (2007) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon Wendigo (2011) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

See our complete list of 4k Blu-ray Discs this year.