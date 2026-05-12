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Project Hail Mary Is Now Available To Stream/Download In Digital

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By HD Report
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Project Hail Mary digital poster
Project Hail Mary (2026) Digital Rent/Purchase Prime Video

Project Hail Mary is now available in digital for rent or purchase from platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video. The movie can be streamed or downloaded in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos.

On disc, Project Hail Mary is expected to arrive on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 11, 2026, although we’re hoping for an earlier physical media release.

Project Hail Mary is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios (United States and Canada) and Sony Pictures Releasing International (International). The movie was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and is based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir (“The Martian”).

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