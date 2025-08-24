Shin Godzilla 4k Remaster Up For Pre-order on Ultra HD/Blu-ray & This Limited Edition 3-Disc SteelBook

Shin Godzilla (2016) 3-disc 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Shin Godzilla (2016) remastered in 4k is releasing soon on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from Toho. The physical media editions arrive with the limited theatrical presentations of the film, including an “ORTHOchromatic” version on August 31, 2025.

The Limited Edition SteelBook holds the best value in this bunch, priced $34.99 for 3 discs (UHD BDx1, BDx2) at both Amazon and Walmart. This price may go up as we’ve seen many time before with new SteelBook listings from both retailers.

Shin Godzilla is also re-releasing on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in standard editions with slipcovers, as well as a Limited Edition Godzilla Store exclusive.

Pre-orders

Shin Godzilla (2016) 3-disc 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Toho $34.99 Amazon | $34.99 Walmart

Logline: Something has surfaced in Tokyo Bay. As the Prime Minister of Japan pleads with the public to remain calm, a horrific creature of tremendous size makes landfall in the city, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Then it evolves.