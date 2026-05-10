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Fight Club, Bridesmaids, Moneyball & more 4k Blu-ray Releases On May 12, 2026

HD Report
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Avatar- Fire And Ash Limited Edition 4k SteelBook open
Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook (3 discs) Buy on Amazon

There are over 50 new 4k Blu-rays scheduled for release in May, 2026! On Tuesday, May 12 you can pick up David Fincher’s Fight Club from 20th Century Studios, Moneyball from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, and Bridesmaids Unrated from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, all presented on 4k Blu-ray for the first time.

Other highlights this month include James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash arriving in standard and SteelBook editions from 20th Century Studios. Disney classic Alice in Wonderland (1951) has been restored in 4k and releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. And, Speed Racer has been remastered in 4k, from Warner Bros. Entertainment.

But wait, there’s more! The Bride! is releasing on disc for the first time, including a Limited SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (both cuts) has been restored for release in 4k from Arrow Video. And, Fallout Season Two hits stores in standard and SteelBook editions. See more releases below with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, May, 2026

May 5, 2026

Alice In Wonderland 1951 4k UHD
Alice In Wonderland (1951) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
  • Alice In Wonderland (1951) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW
  • Blue Thunder (1983) Limited Edition Amazon NEW
  • GOAT (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
  • It Came From Outer Space (1953) Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • IT: Welcome to Derry: The Complete First Season 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Pusher Trilogy 4k UHD Magnolia Amazon NEW
  • Stray Dog (1949) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Top Gun (1986) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Wuthering Heights (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

May 12, 2026

fight club 4k steelbook slipcover
Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon
  • 10 to Midnight (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Bridesmaids (2011) Unrated 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW
  • Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon HOT!
  • Girls (1980) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW
  • George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey (1984) Warner Archive Amazon
  • Krakatit (1948) 4k UHD/BD Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW
  • Moneyball (2011) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
  • Motel Hell (1980) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Rider on the Rain (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) 2 Cuts Celluloid

May 19, 2026

Avatar- Fire And Ash Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Avatar- Fire And Ash (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook (3 discs) Buy on Amazon
Fallout- Complete Second Season 4K UHD Amazon Exclusive SteelBook flat
Fallout – Season Two 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
  • Alligator (1980) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Arco (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Avatar- Fire And Ash (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook (3 discs) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Avatar- Fire And Ash (2025) 4k Blu-ray (3 discs) Buy on Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Body Heat (1981) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Demoniacs (1974) 4k UHD Powerhouse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Fallout – Season Two 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Fallout – Season Two 4k UHD/BD standard edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Fallout – Season Two Blu-ray edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Hi, Mom! (1970) 4k UHD/BD Radiance Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Scarlet (2025) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon
  • Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon
  • The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • The Da Vinci Code (2006) 20th Anniversary 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • The Front (1976) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

May 26, 2026

Rambo 5-Film Collection Amazon Exclusive
Complete Rambo Collection 4k UHD Collection Amazon Exclusive Box Set Buy on Amazon
  • Complete Rambo Collection 4k UHD Collection Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision
  • I Love Maria (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Ilsa, The Wicked Warden (1977)
  • Escape from Death (1989)
  • Faces of Death (1978)
  • Gator Bait Collection (1973-1988) Terror Vision
  • Lenny (1974) 4k UHD/BD Criterion
  • Mutant (1984) pending
  • Parenthood (1989)
  • Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
  • Sentimental Value (2025) 4k UHD/BD Criterion
  • Student Bodies (1981) Limited Edition Terror Vision TBD
  • The Haunting (1963)
  • The Spine of Night (2021)
  • Voices From Beyond (1991)
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