F1: The Movie Release Date, Details & Pre-orders On 4k UHD, Blu-ray + SteelBook Editions

The release date for Warner Bros. Entertainment’s physical media release of F1: The Movie has been confirmed as Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. The disc releases follow an earlier digital release of the film on Aug. 21, 2025.
The F1: The Movie editions include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. The 4k SteelBook includes 2 discs plus a Digital Copy, while the standard Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions just include a Digital Copy. SteelBooks tend to sell out quick, so get yours now before they are unavailable.
Bonus Features
- Inside the F1: The Movie Table Read
- The Anatomy of a Crash
- Getting Up to Speed
- APXGP Innovations
- Making it to Silverstone
- Lewis Hamilton: Producer
- APXGP Sets and Locations
- Around the World
- APXGP and F1: the Movie: How It Was Filmed
- Sound of Speed
Pre-orders
- F1: The Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
- F1: The Movie (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon | Walmart
- F1: The Movie (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart
Logline: A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver.