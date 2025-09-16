F1: The Movie Release Date, Details & Pre-orders On 4k UHD, Blu-ray + SteelBook Editions

F1: The Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

The release date for Warner Bros. Entertainment’s physical media release of F1: The Movie has been confirmed as Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. The disc releases follow an earlier digital release of the film on Aug. 21, 2025.

The F1: The Movie editions include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. The 4k SteelBook includes 2 discs plus a Digital Copy, while the standard Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions just include a Digital Copy. SteelBooks tend to sell out quick, so get yours now before they are unavailable.

Bonus Features

Inside the F1: The Movie Table Read

The Anatomy of a Crash

Getting Up to Speed

APXGP Innovations

Making it to Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton: Producer

APXGP Sets and Locations

Around the World

APXGP and F1: the Movie: How It Was Filmed

Sound of Speed

Pre-orders

F1: The Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Logline: A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver.

Trailer