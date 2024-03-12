HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray Releases, March 12, 2024
New Blu-ray Releases, March 12, 2024

Here’s a look at the new Blu-ray physical media releases for Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Oscar-winning drama Poor Things starring Emma Stone arrives on Blu-ray Disc with a Digital Copy. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits stores on Blu-ray in 2-disc combos from Disney/Buena Vista, as well as 2-Movie Collection.

Disney’s Wish releases on Blu-ray Disc with copies of the film on DVD and Digital. Last year’s The Color Purple remake arrives on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Bros. in a combo edition with a Digital Copy. And, Anyone But You from Columbia Pictures can be purchased on Blu-ray with a code to redeem a Digital Copy,

In addition, we’ve been looking forward to the remasters of three James Cameron films including Aliens, The Abyss, and True Lies, all on 4k Blu-ray with copies on HD Blu-ray and Digital. See more Blu-ray releasees below with links to purchase from Amazon and Walmart.

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

