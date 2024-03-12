Here’s a look at the new Blu-ray physical media releases for Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Oscar-winning drama Poor Things starring Emma Stone arrives on Blu-ray Disc with a Digital Copy. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits stores on Blu-ray in 2-disc combos from Disney/Buena Vista, as well as 2-Movie Collection.
Disney’s Wish releases on Blu-ray Disc with copies of the film on DVD and Digital. Last year’s The Color Purple remake arrives on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Bros. in a combo edition with a Digital Copy. And, Anyone But You from Columbia Pictures can be purchased on Blu-ray with a code to redeem a Digital Copy,
In addition, we’ve been looking forward to the remasters of three James Cameron films including Aliens, The Abyss, and True Lies, all on 4k Blu-ray with copies on HD Blu-ray and Digital. See more Blu-ray releasees below with links to purchase from Amazon and Walmart.
New Blu-ray Releases, March 12, 2024
- Aliens (1986) 4k UHD Ultimate Collector’s Edition
- All That Money Can Buy “a.k.a. The Devil and Daniel Webster” (1941) Criterion
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022) Criterion Collection
- Anyone But You (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Sony
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) Blu-ray Warner Bros.
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) 4k SteelBook Walmart
- Aquaman 2-Movie Collection
- Ferrari (2023) Decal/NEON
- Freelance (2023) Relativity Media
- I.S.S. (2023) Decal/Bleecker
- Kung Fu Panda (2008) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal
- Poor Things (2023) Searchlight
- Quigley Down Under (1990) 2-disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Select
- Stephen King’s The Shining (1997) Shout! Factory
- Suzume (2022) 3-Disc Edition
- Suzume (2022) 3-Disc Limited Edition
- Suzume (2022) 2-Disc SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- The Abyss (1989) 4k UHD Ultimate Collector’s Edition
- The Color Purple (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros.
- The Runner (1984) Criterion Collection
- The Running Man (1987) 4k SteelBook Reprint
- True Lies (1994) Ultimate Collector’s Edition
- V/H/S/Triple Feature Steelbook Walmart Exclusive
- Wish (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Disney
- Wish (2023) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
