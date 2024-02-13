HomeBlu-ray DiscPoor Things Release Dates & Details On Blu-ray, DVD, 4k & Digital
Poor Things Release Dates & Details On Blu-ray, DVD, 4k & Digital

When will Poor Things be available to watch at home?

Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things (2023) was released in theaters in the US on December 8, 2023. The film was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. The movie earned $89.6 million at the box office on a $35 million budget.

The film is dated for release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on March 12, 2024. Digital availability is expected in late to middle February. Pre-orders are pending.

On Blu-ray Disc, Poor Things is presented in 1080p (HD) at 1.66:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles for the main feature are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French. A 4k Blu-ray edition has not been announced.

Special Features

  • Possessing Beauty – The Making of Poor Things. Join Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, cast and crew in the making of this fantastical film. Explore the costumes, makeup and prosthetics in detail. Take a tour with Willem Dafoe and see how Godwin and Bella’s home mirrors and accommodates them both.
  • Deleted Things
    • Brothel Doctor
    • Alfie’s Chapter
    • Bella’s Notebook

Description: From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes this incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation. Also starring Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott and Jerrod Carmichael, “Poor Things” was written by Tony McNamara, based on the book by Alasdair Gray, and produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone.

