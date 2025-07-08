Home4k Blu-rayThe Phoenician Scheme (2025) Release Dates On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD...
The Phoenician Scheme (2025) Release Dates On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme (2025) premiered in US theaters in June, 2025 and is releasing for home viewing on disc and digital. The film first arrives in digital formats for streaming or download on July 8, 2025.

Disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive later in the month on July 28, 2025. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions both feature Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features with the purchase of all disc and digital versions include Behind the Phoenician Scheme: The Cast, The Airplane, Marseille Bob’s, and Zsa-zsa’s World.

The Phoenician Scheme is priced $27.99 (4k Blu-ray), $22.99 (Blu-ray), $17.99 (DVD), $19.99 (Early Digital Rent), and $24.99 (Early Digital Purchase). Buy on Amazon

Logline: Wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins.

