Home4k Blu-rayThe Color Purple (2023) Release Dates $ Details On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

The Color Purple (2023) Release Dates $ Details On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report
0
The Color Purple (2023) 4k Blu-ray
The Color Purple (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

[Updated Jan. 15, 2024] Warner Bros. Pictures’s remake of The Color Purple premiered in theaters on December 25, 2023 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The movie will be released in digital formats on January 16, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on March 12, 2024.

The theatrical premiere and subsequent home media releases of The Color Purple (2023) follow the restoration of Steven Spielberg’s 11x Oscar-nominated feature The Color Purple (1985) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc.

In 4k, The Color Purple (2023) is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

  • Creating the Color Purple: A Bold New Take on the Beloved Classic
  • Hell Yes! The Iconic Characters of The Color Purple
  • In the Flow: Creating The Color Purple’s Biggest Musical Moments
  • A Store for Me: The Legacy of The Color Purple

The Color Purple (2023) is priced $24.99 (Digital), $24.98 (Blu-ray), and $44.98 (4k Ultra HD Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Includes pre-order price guarantee.)

The Color Purple (2023)

Byline: A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

Description: Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

Previous article
Netflix Releases First Trailer For 3 Body Problem Original Series
Next article
Promo Code: New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max w/HDR & Dolby Atmos
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k Projector Deal!

LG Home Theater Projector Deal

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

The Color Purple (2023) Release Dates $ Details On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report
0
The Color Purple (2023) 4k Blu-ray
The Color Purple (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

[Updated Jan. 15, 2024] Warner Bros. Pictures’s remake of The Color Purple premiered in theaters on December 25, 2023 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The movie will be released in digital formats on January 16, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on March 12, 2024.

The theatrical premiere and subsequent home media releases of The Color Purple (2023) follow the restoration of Steven Spielberg’s 11x Oscar-nominated feature The Color Purple (1985) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc.

In 4k, The Color Purple (2023) is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

  • Creating the Color Purple: A Bold New Take on the Beloved Classic
  • Hell Yes! The Iconic Characters of The Color Purple
  • In the Flow: Creating The Color Purple’s Biggest Musical Moments
  • A Store for Me: The Legacy of The Color Purple

The Color Purple (2023) is priced $24.99 (Digital), $24.98 (Blu-ray), and $44.98 (4k Ultra HD Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Includes pre-order price guarantee.)

The Color Purple (2023)

Byline: A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

Description: Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

Previous article
Netflix Releases First Trailer For 3 Body Problem Original Series
Next article
Promo Code: New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max w/HDR & Dolby Atmos
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

240Hz Gaming Monitor Deal!

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor Deal

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Promo Code: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max

Promo Code: New Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max w/HDR &...

DealFinder - 0
3 Body Problem Netflix HD Trailer Still 4

Netflix Releases First Trailer For 3 Body Problem Original Series

HD Report - 0
Max Ad-Free No 4k

My Max Plan No Longer Gets 4k, HDR, Or Dolby Atmos....

HD Report - 0