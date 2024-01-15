The Color Purple (2023) Release Dates $ Details On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Color Purple (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

[Updated Jan. 15, 2024] Warner Bros. Pictures’s remake of The Color Purple premiered in theaters on December 25, 2023 and will soon be available on disc and digital. The movie will be released in digital formats on January 16, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on March 12, 2024.

The theatrical premiere and subsequent home media releases of The Color Purple (2023) follow the restoration of Steven Spielberg’s 11x Oscar-nominated feature The Color Purple (1985) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc.

In 4k, The Color Purple (2023) is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

Creating the Color Purple: A Bold New Take on the Beloved Classic

Hell Yes! The Iconic Characters of The Color Purple

In the Flow: Creating The Color Purple’s Biggest Musical Moments

A Store for Me: The Legacy of The Color Purple

The Color Purple (2023) is priced $24.99 (Digital), $24.98 (Blu-ray), and $44.98 (4k Ultra HD Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Includes pre-order price guarantee.)

Byline: A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

Description: Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.