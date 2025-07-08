Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ Packaged In Limited Edition SteelBook Case With Collectibles 

The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited SteelBook UK Edition Buy on Amazon UK

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy has been packaged in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Case with Certificate of Authenticity. The collectible edition includes Lenticular cards, City Billboard Art Cards, Storyboards, The Bat Blueprint, and The Gotham Times Newspaper.

The Dark Knight Trilogy is comprised of Nolan film’s Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) all starring Christian Bale as the superhero created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

The trilogy has a total runtime of 458 minutes: The Batman Begins (140 mins.), The Dark Knight (153 mins.) and The Dark Knight Rises (165 mins.) and each disc comes with previously-released bonus material (not in 4k) adding to the overall runtime.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions of the trilogy are formatted in 2160p at 16:9 with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The soundtracks (same as the theatrical audio mix), are formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited SteelBook UK Edition is priced £83.32 from Amazon UK. We’ll keep you posted on a US distribution of this collectible edition.

Product Description: All three films in director Christopher Nolan’s epic superhero trilogy, starring Christian Bale in his dual role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. ‘Batman Begins’ (2005) explores the origins of the Batman legend and the Dark Knight’s emergence as a force for good in Gotham. In the wake of his parents’ murder, disillusioned industrial heir Bruce Wayne (Bale) travels the world seeking the means to fight injustice and turn fear against those who prey on the fearful. He returns to Gotham and unveils his alter-ego: Batman, a masked crusader who uses his strength, intellect and an array of high-tech deceptions to fight the sinister forces that threaten the city. The sequel ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008), sees Gotham’s avenging angel squaring-up to a new kid on the block – psychotic prankster, the Joker (Heath Ledger, in the role that won him a posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor). In the space of a year, Batman (Bale), aided by Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman) and new District Attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), has managed to rid Gotham’s streets of the organised crime gangs that once ravaged the city. But just when the authorities think they’re finally making progress in their fight against crime, the appearance on the streets of a sinister new figure, with a demented grin and a passion for chaos, causes panic among the good people of Gotham, and leads to a battle of wits between Batman and the Joker which threatens to get extremely personal. Finally, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012), set eight years on from the events of the ‘The Dark Knight’, sees Batman returning to save Gotham City from the evil clutches of brutal terrorist Bane (Tom Hardy) and his enigmatic sidekick, Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway). However, Batman’s ability to act as an avenging angel is curtailed by the fact that he is now on Gotham City Police Department’s Most Wanted list, having assumed responsibility for the crimes of deceased District Attorney Harvey Dent. The all-star supporting cast includes Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Michael Caine, Marion Cotillard and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.