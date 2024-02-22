Anyone But You Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Rental

HomeBlu-ray DiscAnyone But You Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Rental
Anyone But You (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Columbia Pictures Anyone But You (2023) starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell premiered in theaters in the US on December 22, 2023. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, the movie earned $189.6 million on a $25 million budget. Anyone But You will be available for home viewing in various formats including digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and for rent.

In digital formats, Anyone But You (2023) released on February 20, 2024 from sellers such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu. The movie will be available to rent from those services starting March 5, 2024.

Anyone But You (2023) will also be released on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on March 12, 2024. Each disc edition from Sony Pictures includes a Digital Copy.

Anyone But You (2023) is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray) and $22.99 (DVD) on Amazon.

Description: In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

The Crow (1994) starring Brandon Lee has been restored for release on 4k Blu-ray
