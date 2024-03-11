Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Is Only $19.99 On 4k Blu-ray With Bonus Features & Digital Copy

Oppenheimer (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Christopher Nolan’s 7x Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer is only $19.99 (MSRP: $39.95) on 4k Blu-ray right now from Amazon. The 2-disc edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, along with over three hours of bonus features. (Read Review)

On 4k Blu-ray, Oppenheimer (2023) is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and variable aspect ratios (2.20:1 & 1.78:1). The Blu-ray Disc presentations also feature variable aspect ratios between 2.20:1 and 1.78. It should be noted the digital versions of the film are fixed at 2.20:1.

Oppenheimer was written and directed by Christopher Nolan based on the book by American Prometheus by Kai Bird Martin J. Sherwin. The movie stars Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist often called the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project.

Oppenheimer Special Features (Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD)

The Story Of Our Time: The Making Of Oppenheimer* Now I Am Become Death – The cast, crew and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing the personal stories that made them passionate about the project’s ambitious design for bridging multiple genres. The Luminaries – Oppenheimer‘s all-star cast discusses how they synthesize the script’s dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures to embody their complex characters. The Manhattan Project – To visualize Oppenheimer‘s ability to see different dimensions and to recreate the historic Trinity test, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI. The Devil Of Details – A look at how production designer Ruth De Jong and team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets and painstaking attention to authenticity. Walking A Mile – Costume and makeup craftspeople populate Oppenheimer‘s immersive environments with iconic figures by utilizing thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications. Can You Hear Music? – Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score ranging from the organic to the alien to accompany the visual landscape. We Can Perform This Miracle – Christopher Nolan’s closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie that drives his talented crew to continue breaking new ground in filmmaking.

Innovations In Film: 65mm Black-And-White Film In Oppenheimer – FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize Oppenheimer‘s dual timelines while pushing the format further forward.

Meet The Press Q&A Panel: Oppenheimer – Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns Oppenheimer illustrates onscreen.

To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb – Explore how one man's relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, and unleashed mass hysteria.

– Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns Oppenheimer illustrates onscreen. To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb – Explore how one man’s relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, and unleashed mass hysteria.

